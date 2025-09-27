R69 million Powerball Plus jackpot officially claimed in KwaZulu-Natal after latest lottery drawing

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 9 : A customer shows off his Powerball tickets at a 7-Eleven store January 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Powerball Jackpot Surged to a record $900 Million in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands before tonight's drawing. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

The R69 million Powerball Plus jackpot from a recent drawing has officially been claimed in KwaZulu-Natal, according to lottery officials. The winning ticket, which matched all the required numbers, secured one of the largest prizes in the region’s recent lottery history.

Winning ticket confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal

Lottery officers verified that the winning ticket was sold in KwaZulu-Natal and that the player had come forward to claim the R69 million prize. Details about the winner, including their identity and where exactly the ticket was bought, remain nonpublic.

Officers explained that this is standard practice to cover the sequestration and security of lottery winners. The draw produced one jackpot-winning ticket, which means the entire R69 million prize goes to the single descendant. Other actors in the draw also entered lower secondary prizes, though none matched the scale of the jackpot.

How the Powerball Plus game works

Powerball Plus is a fresh lottery game linked to the main Powerball delineation. Players can conclude into Powerball Plus for a redundant cost when buying their tickets.

While the format is analogous to the main game, the jackpot quantities are frequently lower. Still, prizes can reach into the knockouts of millions, as shown in this case.

To win the jackpot, players must match all the drawn figures, including the Powerball. Lower prizes are awarded for matching smaller figures, with the payout amount depending on how the numerous figures are matched.

Claiming the jackpot

The winner of the R69 million jackpot has followed the sanctioned process to claim the prize. Lottery officers noted that larger prizes must be collected through sanctioned lottery services, where identity verification and standard checks are carried out.

The payout will be made once all the needed procedures are completed. Players in South Africa generally have 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their winnings. Any unclaimed prizes after that period are diverted into the public Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, which supports charitable and community enterprise.

Lottery impact and future draws

The advertisement of a winner in KwaZulu-Natal adds to the growing number of jackpot winners in South Africa this time. Officers said the outgrowth highlights the continued fashionability of the Powerball and Powerball Plus games, which attract millions of players each week.

While the jackpot has now been claimed, both Powerball and Powerball Plus continue with forthcoming draws listed for the coming week. Also these jackpots reset to their starting quantities after a palm and also grow again with each rollover if no bone matches all the figures.

To date, the R69 million prize is one of the year's biggest Powerball Plus jackpots. Officials still urge members to verify their tickets following every draw since there are often prizes left unclaimed in smaller amounts.

The KwaZulu-Natal jackpot winner is among a small clique of players who have managed to win jackpot prizes, and this is another milestone in the continuous history of Powerball Plus in South Africa.

