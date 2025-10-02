Powerball winning numbers for October 1, 2025 drawing revealed as jackpot climbs to 175 million dollars

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​The recent Powerball drawing was held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with players across the United States eagerly waiting to see if their tickets would match the winning combination.

Lottery officers verified the results shortly after the drawing, with the jackpot now rising to an estimated $175 million for the coming game.

​Winning numbers announced for October 1 drawing

According to lottery officers, the winning figures for the October 1 delineation were 13, 20, 34, 59, 61, and the red Powerball 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. These figures were released shortly after the draw, allowing players to begin checking their tickets at retailers, lottery apps, and sanctioned websites.

So far, no reports have verified a jackpot-winning ticket. This means the top prize will roll over formerly again, adding to the growing excitement as the jackpot increases. The coming Powerball drawing is listed for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

How the Powerball jackpot grows

Powerball prizes build when nobody wins all six numbers. Every rollover increases the prize, attracting more players to the game. The October 1 drawing already had a large jackpot. Since no winner has yet been declared, the prize is going to increase even higher.

The present $175 million value is offered to winners choosing to take payments in annual installments for 29 years. Those who would prefer a lump sum in cash would get a lesser but still significant amount, after federal and state taxes are withheld.

​Secondary prizes still available

As the jackpot goes unclaimed, thousands of smaller prizes were paid out in the October 1 drawing. Five white balls matched without the Powerball number paid $1 million.

Smaller prize levels go from $ 50,000 for four white balls and Powerball matched, down to$ 4 for matching the red Powerball only. The optional Power Play point, offered for an additional fresh $1, multiplied some players' non-jackpot payouts by 2x in this drawing.

Where and how to claim prizes

Lottery officials verified that the smaller prizes—usually up to $600—can be redeemed from authorized retailers themselves. The bigger prizes are claimed at state lottery offices or by mail.

The winners usually have 180 days from the time of the drawing in which to claim their winnings, though the rules vary from state to state. Authorities still urge players to thoroughly check their tickets.

Even if the top prize has yet to be claimed, numerous winning tickets are still out there for smaller prizes.​

Powerball’s national reach

Powerball is played in 45 states. These include Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, with players choosing five figures between 1 and 69 and one red Powerball between 1 and 26.

The game has produced some of the largest lottery jackpots in history, including several that exceeded $1 billion. The possibility of these high payouts continues to draw millions of actors to each drawing.

With the October 1 drawing now finalized and the jackpot remaining unclaimed, focus now shifts to the following drawing on Saturday, October 4. The prize has risen to $175 million, keeping players across the country hopeful that the next drawing will at last yield a jackpot winner or whether the total will roll over again.