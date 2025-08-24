Powerball stuns America with 700 million jackpot and here are the winning numbers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery display shows projected winnings for the next Powerball drawing in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Powerball lottery continues to make headlines with one of the biggest jackpots of the year. The latest drawing stunned players across the United States as the prize climbed to an incredible $700 million. Millions of tickets were sold ahead of the draw, with players hoping to match the lucky numbers and change their lives overnight.

For many, the excitement is not just about the chance to win the jackpot but also about being part of the buzz that comes whenever the prize grows this high.

While only a few players may walk away with the top prize, the latest results also bring smaller winnings for those who matched fewer numbers.

The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball drawing were 15, 23, 32, 45, 63, and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier for this draw was 3X.

Matching all six numbers secures the jackpot. However, players who matched some of the numbers can still win prizes in smaller tiers.

With the Power Play option, non-jackpot prizes are multiplied, giving players an extra chance to boost their winnings.

What players should know about claiming prizes

Those holding winning tickets are advised to check the numbers carefully. Each state has different rules about how long players have to claim prizes, ranging from 90 days to one year.

Smaller prizes can usually be collected at local lottery retailers, while larger winnings must be claimed through official state lottery offices.

Jackpot winners face the choice of receiving their prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or as a one-time lump sum, which is smaller but paid immediately.

Federal and state taxes also reduce the final amount that winners take home.

Why big Powerball jackpots attract so much attention

Jackpots in the hundreds of millions capture attention nationwide, drawing both regular players and those who only join in when the prize gets especially large. Even with long odds, the small chance of a big win is enough to bring in millions of ticket sales.

The $700 million jackpot is another reminder of why Powerball remains one of the most popular lotteries in the United States.

For players, it is about more than just the money—it is also about the excitement of being part of the draw and the possibility that the next ticket could be the winning one.

