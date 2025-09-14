Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Does Simon Fraser marry Julia?

Outlander: Blood of my Blood, season 1 episode 7, picked up its plot after Julia’s heart-wrenching childbirth scenes, where she was tortured and dealt with paternal accusations by the howdies/gossipers (midwives) in the Birthing chamber.

The howdies, circled Julia and forced her to commit her sins that she had seduced Lord Lavot (Simon), and the child she is about to give birth to is not his. Amidst the labor pains and sufferings, she gained Davina’s trust, who was once the first to put all of these accusations on Julia.

In the previous episode, Brian even opposed Simon Fraser’s (Lord Lavot) rushed marriage to Julia, as she was in pain and on the verge of giving birth. However, in Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 episode 7, titled Luceo Non Uro, Simon Fraser fulfills his decision to marry Julia. The simple answer to whether Simon Fraser marries Julia is: Yes.

Despite Julia not willing to marry Lord Lavot, she had to since she did not have any other options left; however, she tried many attempts to somehow avoid marrying Lord Lavot. Before the Reverend, who was waiting to baptize the baby in the church, Julia asks Brian to secretly baptize her baby and name her child William Henry Beauchamp, instead of Simon Fraser of Lovat.

Simon Fraser’s deception returns as he does not reveal that he got Julia pregnant before marriage

At the official christening, Simon’s lie from the day William was born seems to have worked. The gossiping women congratulate Mistress Porter on Julia’s marriage to Lord Lovat, so everyone now believes they’re already married. But this fake plan did not save Julia from marrying Simon in reality.

At the Protestant church, Lord Lavot, as per the prophecy, baptizes the baby with his own name. Also, to hide the fact that he is not yet married to Julia and that the baby was conceived before the wedding, he bribes the church reverend.

He falsified the baby’s birth date and his marriage date to Julia in the church records, making the baby appear as his legitimate heir. He asked the reverend to register his marriage on November 17, 1714, and made baby Simon’s birthdate on July 5, 1715. Later, the ruthless Lord Lavot (Simon Fraser) makes his assistant, Balloch, kill the reverend so that no one can ever expose the lie.

Unluckily, Julia was bound into a forceful marriage, but she and Davina (who became close friends after the major events happened in the previous episode) plan to secretly add ‘’chaste berry,’’ to Simon’s food.

The reason for seasoning the lord’s food was to reduce his sexual ability in the bedchamber so that Julia could escape having sex with Simon.

With a failed attempt of Lord Lavot waking up his ‘’Old Fox,’’ and getting aroused, he goes back to sleep in his chamber. As Lord Lovat was sleeping in his chambers, Julia found the letter that Henry wrote to him about Ellen in Outlander: Blood of my Blood Episode 4 (A Soldier’s Heart).

This gives her proof that her husband is back and gives her a positive hope that she will soon reunite with Henry. The episode ended with Julia being overjoyed by reading the letter, and the upcoming episodes will see how she plans to find him, after being confined to Lord Lavot.

When and where to watch Outlander: Blood of my Blood

The show premiered on August 8, 2025, with the first two episodes out on the premiere day. Later, it followed a weekly release schedule and dropped a new episode every Friday. This series has a total of 10 episodes, and all seven episodes are available to stream on Starz. The new episode drops every Friday at 8 pm ET/PT.