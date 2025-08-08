Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 3 Release Date and What to Expect?

Cast member of Outlander: Blood of my Blood (Image via Getty)

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the historical romance drama television series developed and primarily written by Matthew B. Roberts, premiered in the United States on Friday, August 8, 2025, on the Starz network. A prequel to the original Outlander series, it is set in the universe created by Diana Gabaldon and inspired by her unpublished scripts for a similar novel.

The first two episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, directed by Jamie Payne, aired together on the day of the premiere. The subsequent episodes are scheduled to release every Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the Starz channel and at midnight ET via the Starz app, through October 10, 2025. Episode 3, titled “School of the Moon,” is slated for release on August 15, 2025, at the stated time.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood explores the themes of timeless romance and family legacy. It narrates the tale of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, alongside the story of Claire Beauchamp's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston. The prequel, much like the original series, includes the theme of time travel. It transports the destined couples from the battlefields of World War I to the rough landscapes of 18th-century Scotland. The first two episodes of the series build up the complex web of clan and political alliances that will be explored through the rest of the season.

What to Expect Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 3

The third episode of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, “School of the Moon,” is anticipated to explore the early years of two primary couples. As political tensions rise in Scotland, Ellen's decisions might start to have long-lasting effects, possibly pointing to recurring trends in the Fraser family's history.



In the meantime, the plot involving Julia and Henry in England may provide the first meaningful look at the time-travel component of the series, more directly connecting the two timelines of the prequel. With its philosophical and educational overtones, the episode's title alludes to a story that combines learning, introspection, and evolution.



The personal development may likely be linked to the larger historical and familial arcs at the center of the story. In all, "School of the Moon" promises to enhance character development and the show's overall narrative by fusing political intrigue, personal stakes, and supernatural undertones.

Where to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 3



Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 3 will debut on the STARZ app on Friday, August 15, 2025, at midnight. ET. The episode will also be broadcast on the same day on the Starz cable network channel at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

To access the show, viewers must sign up directly with Starz, which is offering a limited-time subscription deal starting at $4.99/month. Alternatively, Starz is also accessible as an add-on through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, allowing viewers to watch using those services.

The series comprises 10 episodes, all shot on location in Scotland. Season two of the show has already been greenlit, with filming to begin shortly. The primary cast, which includes Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine, are all set to reprise their roles.

