Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer hints at a chilling new Arconia mystery for Mabel, Charles, and Oliver

A new murder mystery is to unfold as Only Murders in the Building season 5 has announced its arrival. The show is set to premiere on September 5, 2025, where the first three episodes will be dropped on the same day, followed by weekly releases on Tuesdays. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this comedy-mystery drama has a fresh murder case for the trio to solve this season.

Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) have encountered a new murder case, and the victim in the fifth chapter at the Arconia building is the beloved Doorman, Lester! As seen in previous seasons, Arconia has now earned the reputation of being the ‘’most murderous building in New York.’’

Back for their fifth season, the three crime aficionados are once again on the trail, determined to unmask the murderer and crack the case with their unmistakable style of investigation.

The synopsis of the fifth season briefs what fans can expect:

After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond - where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city, they thought they knew, and the new New York evolving around them - one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Decoding trailer of Only Murders in the Building season 5

Hulu has released its trailer, and fans can’t wait to see the recurring cast members at Arconia once again. ‘’We’re going to miss you, buddy,’’ Charles said in the opening scene of the trailer. Who are they going to miss? Sadly, it’s Lester.

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will investigate the murder case of their doorman. The death report given by the police is something that the trio finds fishy, as the police claim the death to be an accident and not murder. It was unbelievable for them, and the moment they ruled out the possibility of an accident came when Charles decoded the scene and told his co-detectives, “A guy fills a fountain with blood in the most murderous building in New York.”

The trio then took on the case, finding themselves entangled in a web of lies and secrets hidden within the walls of Arconia. New York has grown even more dangerous as the real faces of Arconia’s mysterious residents are uncovered, with each lie connecting the dots and pointing toward powerful billionaires and old-school mobsters.

Oliver mentions that Lester had a run-in with a mobster the night he died, and the scene cuts to a finger falling out of a jar. He adds, “Nobody accidentally slices off their fingers,’’ and really, why wouldn’t we believe him?

They will now go face-to-face with the mob, and something is not adding up for them, as the three most powerful billionaires were suspected of sniffing around the murder scene.

Even Lester’s funeral turned into a moment of quiet investigation for the trio. Charles found a way to discreetly check whether Lester still had all his fingers, because in this case, even the smallest detail could point to something bigger.

Mabel believes that they are all going to hell while dealing with the new mobs of New York, and watching them go to hell would be absolute fun this season.

Only Murders In The Building season 5 is going to premiere on September 9, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.