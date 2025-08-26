"Walten Files might be real soon": Netizens react to Nosey the Animatronic as viral Citra TikTok video sparks concern

Nosey the animatronic (Photo: Instagram/@streameer_clips)

TikToker Citra is going viral on social media for trying to create Nosey the Animatronic, a 10-foot-long robot that resembles a living creature. Based out of Massachusetts, Citra is an anonymous TikToker who has dedicated their time to creating Nosey.

According to Citra, Nosey the Animatronic would be over 10 feet tall, and five feet three inches when he crouches. He would be fire, water, and bulletproof, and have the speed of 32 mph. Nosey would be able to crawl through windows and would walk around without making any noise, as his feet are padded.

The content creator started this project a few months ago and has been actively providing updates. In one TikTok video, Citra mentioned that the animatronic's pelvis portion was done. Their followers have shared that Citra said that Nosey would be released in public spaces after it is completed.

I think I found the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life on tiktok



This guy named Citra is building a 10 foot tall animatronic robot named Nosey and it’s going viral



Probably one of the creepiest things I’ve seen on the internet, this guy is making it his life's work to… pic.twitter.com/YzTR6RG4sg — Saint (@Sainttwyd) August 22, 2025

As clips and designs of Nosey spread on the internet, netizens have shared their thoughts on it. One user (@toylesssfm) pointed out that Nosey resembled the creatures from The Walten Files, a popular horror series.

"I saw this video of someone making a 10 ft rabbit animatronic named Nosey, Walten Files might turn real soon guys, pray for our lives," they wrote.

Some netizens were concerned, wondering what would happen if Nosey were released or left and attacked people. One user (@keazyishigh) noted that Citra was planning to make a movie with Nosey and let it out in the wild.

"(Citra. Animatronic name-Nosey) wants to give Nosey an own mindset. You won't hear when it's walking, running or anything. It's better in hiding than anything else. Citra will film a "movie" of Nosey only to let it run into the woods. (Citra's words) it lowkey freaks me out," one netizen wrote.

"He lives in my state I'm actually cooked," another X user wrote.

"Bro so we just creating robots now..?????? ????? fym citra making a robot called nosey??? if that sh*t goes lose bruh," another user added.

Calling Nosey a "war droid," netizens claimed the life-like robot would not be finished as the government would reportedly intervene.

"All of that wouldn't be completed lmao the government would get involved before hand," one internet user wrote.

"To top it off, Why make it look like it's from the Walten Files," one netizen wrote.

"That's not an animatronic that's a whole damn war droid," another netizen wrote.

The concept of Nosey the Animatronic is inspired by Five Nights at Freddy's

Citra mentioned in his TikTok videos that he found inspiration to make Nosey after seeing the 2014 horror game Five Nights at Freddy's. Video game developer Scott Cawthon created the point-and-click survival horror.

The player of the game has to make sure their character, Mike Schmidt, who is a night security guard at a family pizzeria, completes his shifts without getting killed by the animatronics that wander through the pizzeria.

Citra shares daily updates on TikTok. Although Nosey has concerned some netizens, the TikToker's fans are looking forward to the life-like robot's completion. Stay tuned for more updates.