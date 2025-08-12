"Calling other people's religion black magic is insane": Netizens react as Gavin Casalegno's wife's post about Bali sparks outrage

Gavin Casalegno attends Teen Vogue Summit 2024 (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Gavin Casalegno's wife, Cheyanne, has sparked outrage online after her post about Bali went viral. As news of the couple temporarily moving to Thailand this summer continues to create a buzz, eagle-eyed fans have found an old post of Cheyanne reflecting on her time in Bali.

In a highlight reel (since deleted), featuring her trip to Bali, Indonesia, from August 2023, she described visiting a Hillsong church in the country. She wrote:

"My heart had been so burdended over our stay just seeing how bound the country was to strict religious forms, black magic, spiritual "energies," etc. After praying all week it was such a sweet gift to come here and see that the Lord was already actively moving in the hearts of this nation."

A screenshot of the story made its way to Reddit on the subreddit r/popculturechat. Netizens were quick to express their shock. One wrote:

"Whattt? Calling other people’s religion Black magic is insane."

Many shared their positive experiences in Bali, one even questioning why she would go to a different country if she was going to be disrespectful.

Others noted that Hillsong Church was like a cult.

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne used their wedding pictures to announce their relationship last November

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne hard-launched their relationship last November when they shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram. Before that, the actor made discreet appearances in her socials. The move shocked fans because the pair never confirmed their relationship otherwise. It remains unclear when they began dating.

Last month, Gavin celebrated the premiere of the third season of his show The Summer I Turned Pretty. He plays Jeremiah Fisher on the show. It centers around Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), who spends every summer vacation with family friends Jeremiah and his brother Conrad (Christopher Briney). As the three teenagers grow, a love triangle blooms.

At the time, in a TikTok video, Cheyanne showed her followers a surprise she had set up for her husband, Gavin Casalegno. She explained:

"As everyone knows, Gav's show came out this week and I wasn't in New York to be able to celebrate with him because I'm in Thailand."

She elaborated that if they were home, she would have thrown him a party, inviting all their family and friends. But since they were in Thailand, it was going to be just the two of them.

Cheyanne can be seen in a gold sequin dress as she revealed the surprise. She gifted him things from the flea market and a cake. She also made a slide show of messages from Gavin Casalegno's friends and family congratulating him.

According to Elle, Cheyanne graduated from Baylor University with a degree in nursing in May 2023. Much like Gavin, she is devout in her faith.

The same week The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Prime Video, Cheyanne announced she and Gavin Casalegno were moving to Thailand for the next two months as the actor worked on a new project. Ahead of the move, the couple brought a home together and were in the midst of moving in.

Gavin Casalegno has been in the news after his recent Dunkin' Golden Hour Refresher advertisement went viral. Notably, the commercial had the actor mention his "genetics." Needless to say, netizens were quick to draw comparisons with Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle one.

Neither Gavin nor Cheyanne has publicly reacted to the backlash.