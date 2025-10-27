NCIS Season 23 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Alden Parker and Nick Torres (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via CBS Network)

The popular TV show NCIS is back with season 23, and has kicked off with a big story from the start. The season opens with a two-episode mystery about Agent Alden Parker's family. Since Parker is now safe and has closure regarding his father, the show will shift its attention entirely to a new main storyline that centers on Special Agent Nick Torres.

Speculations suggest that the third episode of the season promises a significant change in pace and a return of an antagonist from the team’s recent history, setting up a perilous situation for Wilmer Valderrama’s character. The episode will be titled “The Sound and the Fury.”

NCIS Season 23 episode 3 viewing guide: When and Where to Tune In?

The third episode of NCIS Season 23, titled "The Sound and the Fury," is officially slated for release on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, on the CBS Network, airing at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Apart from that, fans of the drama can also catch the action live. The CBS feed is carried by several leading live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Additionally, CBS’s proprietary streaming platform, Paramount Plus, offers two ways to watch. The episode will be released the following day on the platform. That is the episode that will air on October 29, 2025, the next day on Paramount+ for its subscribers.

Fans of the drama can opt for one of their two options: the $7.99/month plan or the ad-free $12.99/month plan.

What to expect from "The Sound and the Fury"

The first two episodes of NCIS season 23 majorly focused on Parker. The official synopsis reveals that the NCIS team will be called in to investigate the death of a petty officer. A case that quickly becomes intertwined with a complex blackmail investigation. The severity of the case forces the agents into an uncomfortable collaboration.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode suggest that Special Agent Sawyer, played by actor Zane Holtz. The character was last seen working with the team in Season 22. Sawyer is anything but a welcome colleague. Tensions are certain to run high, as Sawyer is known to have a talent for pushing Torres’ buttons.

The two agents are forced to partner up on this new case. The stakes in the upcoming episode will immediately skyrocket for Torres when the investigation takes an unexpected and chilling turn described as "terrifying." This suggests the case will become deeply personal or dangerous for the Special Agent.

Furthermore, on NICIS Season 23, episode 3, the hunt for the killer will lead the team to a "spooky location," hinting that Episode 3 may include a light, Halloween-themed element as they search for the culprit and uncover secrets or "ghosts" from the past.

NCIS season 23: Primary Cast

The main lineup of agents, forensic experts and command staff remains intact to tackle this new challenge. Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres. Gary Cole as Supervising Special Agent Alden Parker. Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight. Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines. Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS Season 23 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.