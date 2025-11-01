NASA’s ESCAPADE probes set to launch on New Glenn rocket for Mars mission

Blue Origin (Image via X/@blueorigin)

NASA’s ESCAPADE probes are scheduled to launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket for a mission to Mars, with the launch potentially occurring as soon as November 9, according to Space.com.

The New Glenn rocket is currently vertical at Launch Complex-36A at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and its engines have completed preliminary tests.

The twin ESCAPADE spacecraft, built by Rocket Lab, will study Mars’ magnetosphere and interactions between the planet’s atmosphere and solar wind particles.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp and founder Jeff Bezos shared updates on the rocket’s hot-fire test and integration milestones, signaling the mission remains on track.

New Glenn rocket prepares for NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission

New Glenn rocket preparations

The New Glenn rocket was rolled out to LC-36A on the night of October 28, as reported by Blue Origin on X. It went vertical at the pad on October 29, with the Transporter Erector raising the vehicle in preparation for testing.

A hot-fire test followed on October 30, during which all seven BE-4 first-stage engines fired under a clamped-down ignition.

Blue Origin confirmed that the engines operated at 100% thrust for 22 seconds and completed a 38-second test without issues, according to the company’s post on X.

The launch of ESCAPADE represents New Glenn’s second flight. The rocket first flew in January 2025, successfully deploying a pathfinder version of Blue Origin’s Blue Ring spacecraft into orbit.

The upcoming launch will also mark New Glenn’s first interplanetary mission, carrying NASA’s probes toward Mars for scientific observations.

ESCAPADE mission objectives

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission consists of twin spacecraft designed to orbit Mars and study the Red Planet’s magnetosphere.

The probes will measure how energetic particles from the solar wind interact with Mars’ atmosphere. Originally, the ESCAPADE probes were intended to launch on New Glenn’s first flight, which was planned for 2024.

NASA removed them from that mission over concerns about using an unproven rocket for an interplanetary launch, as reported by Space.com.

The $80 million mission is NASA’s first to Mars since the Perseverance rover launch in July 2020. The ESCAPADE spacecraft was integrated on top of the New Glenn rocket earlier in October at Blue Origin’s Titusville, Florida, facility.

NASA intends to use the data from the probes to further understand Mars’ atmospheric dynamics and magnetic environment, according to Space.com.

Secondary payload and recovery efforts

In addition to the ESCAPADE probes, New Glenn will carry a technology demonstration payload from satellite communications company Viasat.

This secondary payload is part of NASA’s Communications Services Project, which develops commercial partnerships to advance networking capabilities for near-Earth satellites.

Blue Origin plans to attempt a recovery of New Glenn’s first stage through a propulsive landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

During its first launch, the nearly 189-foot-tall booster failed in its landing attempt. The upcoming launch will test the company’s ability to recover the first stage while supporting the ESCAPADE mission, according to Space.com.

The ESCAPADE launch on New Glenn represents a combined effort between NASA and Blue Origin, following extensive testing of the rocket’s engines, structural systems, and integration procedures.

The launch schedule, engine tests, and mission objectives were detailed by Blue Origin and reported by Space.com, confirming that the mission remains on track for its November 2025 departure toward Mars.

Stay tuned for more updates.