My Oxford Year star Corey Mylchreest reveals why he was rejected from Disney's live-action Tangled

The English actor ​​Corey Mylchreest has quickly become one of the most talked-about young actors of his generation, known for his breakout turn in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and his recent role in My Oxford Year. But before those successes, he came surprisingly close to stepping into Disney royalty—or rather, the role of a roguish thief. In a recent interview, Mylchreest revealed his audition story, which has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what might have been.

Corey Mylchreest revealed details about his Flynn Rider audition in a recent interview

During an interview with Seventeen, Corey Mylchreest revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Flynn Ryder for the live-action remake of Tangled, a project that was announced in 2024 with director Michael Gracey and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The remake was ultimately scrapped after the poor box-office performance of Snow White in 2025.

“I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled,” he said.

His My Oxford Year co-star Sofia Carson immediately jumped in, asking if he had sung during the audition. With a sheepish nod, Mylchreest confirmed.

“See? I’ve been saying for a year that he sings,” Carson teased, highlighting the irony of his insistence that he doesn’t.

The actor went on to poke fun at himself with a vivid description of how poorly it went. He concluded with a laugh, admitting it wasn’t very good. They then told the actor that they wanted someone with singing experience. Mylchreest continued to joke that he was “born to play” the role and that the movie was only canceled because he wasn’t available. His playful account reflects how even promising actors face rejection, and how those moments often become humorous anecdotes rather than career setbacks. While another actor would have ultimately been cast had the film gone forward, the revelation offers a fascinating glimpse into what could have been for Disney fans.

Corey Mylchreest’s career, explored

The English actor Corey Mylchreest began his career in open-air stage productions of Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Mylchreest made his television debut in 2022 in the first episode of Netflix’s The Sandman. His breakout role came with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in 2023, where he portrayed a young King George III opposite India Amarteifio’s Queen Charlotte. This role catapulted him into the spotlight and cemented him as one of Hollywood’s promising new talents.

Mylchreest has since broadened his work with a West End debut as Edmund in Kenneth Branagh’s King Lear, an appearance in the Phelps twins’ travel series Fantastic Friends, and his 2025 co-starring role with Sofia Carson in My Oxford Year. He also has an upcoming role in Netflix’s political thriller Hostage. Represented by WME, he continues to balance stage, film, and television, demonstrating the versatility that keeps him in high demand.

While his Tangled audition may not have gone as planned, it stands as a reminder of the unpredictability of Hollywood. Mylchreest’s career trajectory shows he doesn’t need the smolder of Flynn Rider to make his mark; he’s already well on his way.

