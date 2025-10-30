Mike White and Sydney Sweeney may reunite for The Amazing Race after White Lotus collaboration

Sydney Sweeney (Image Via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney wants to do more than just acting; she now wants to make the leap to reality television.

The revelation came from the actress herself during an interview with Variety magazine on October 27, 2025.

She was speaking to Variety before the release of her biopic, Christy, when she mentioned The White Lotus director, Mike White.

When it was shared that Mike would be interested in casting her again for the role of Olivia in season 4 of The White Lotus, Sweeney said that she does not see that happening now.

But Sydney, who loves kitesurfing and cliff diving, added that she wants to run The Amazing Race with Mike White.

She stated, as reported by Variety:



“ Honestly, Mike and I would be a killer team.”



Mike White believes that he would “definitely” win The Amazing Race with Sweeney

Mike White also shared the same sentiment as Sydney and remarked during the Variety interview that he could win the show if he ever participated with her.

He even added that she is good at getting what she wants.

He said, as reported by Variety on October 27, 2025:

“ I would definitely win with her. She is the master at getting what she wants. And I mean that in an absolute good way.”

Sydney and Mike have worked together on HBO’s popular drama, The White Lotus, where she portrayed the character of Olivia Mossbacher in season 1.

Sweeney has not appeared in the following seasons, which took place in exotic locales such as Sicily and Thailand.

Mike still has a lot of good words to say for the actress. He called her likable and a star.

White remarked, as reported by Variety:

“ She is obviously lovely in person and photogenic. But my eyes kept going to her, no matter who’s in the scene with her. That’s natural screen magnetism that is hard to quantify, She just has that. I don’t know what makes somebody a star, but there is something about her that just is.”

Mike White has previously participated in season 14 of The Amazing Race with his father, Mel White, in 2009.

The duo finished in the sixth spot and again returned for season 18.

They were eliminated second in Japan.

For those unversed, The Amazing Race is a reality competition where teams of two travel around the world.

Each season is divided into legs, with each leg making teams to understand the clues.

They then have to deal with those clues in foreign lands, talk to locals and perform physical and mental challenges.

They have traveled via airplane, taxi, boat and other modes of transportation provided to them within the allotted budget.

Teams keep getting eliminated at the end of most legs, leading to the final leg where the first ones to reach get a chance to win $1 million prize.

White is not yet done with the reality shows after failing twice on The Amazing Race.

He is now all set to compete next year on Survivor: In the Hands of Fans.

The host of Survivor, Jeff Probst, talked about White’s participation on the show. He remarked, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter in August 2025:

“ The thing that’s most interesting about Mike playing for the second time is there is no hiding that he is the biggest writer, director, show creator in the world right now and he wants to come back and play Survivor.”

Probst went to observe that Mike will be in a "real incubator” of human behavior, where everything is unpredictable.

He further states that if one can play Survivor, they can study that human behavior too.

Stay tuned for more such updates.