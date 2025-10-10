Married at First Sight UK 2025 bride rushed to hospital after dog bites her during honeymoon in Thailand

Leisha from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@leishalightbody)

A Married at First Sight UK bride required hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog during her honeymoon in Thailand.

Leisha, one of the newlywed participants, was bitten on the face while kneeling to pet a dog on the street. The incident occurred three days into the couple’s honeymoon.

She received medical attention, including injections in her nose and arm. Her husband, Reiss, accompanied her to the hospital.

The event caused tension between the couple when Leisha requested Reiss to attend the hospital with her, highlighting the immediate challenges faced by the pair during their honeymoon.

Leisha was hospitalized after a dog bite during her honeymoon on Married at First Sight UK 2025

Honeymoon incident and hospital treatment

Leisha and Reiss, introduced to viewers as late entries to the ongoing Married at First Sight UK experiment, traveled to Thailand after their wedding ceremony. During a walk, Leisha bent down to interact with a street dog, which then bit her on the face. Reiss described the injury as “a scratch.”

Medical staff administered injections to the affected areas, including her nose and arm. The hospital visit was necessary to ensure proper care and to prevent potential infection. The couple’s interactions during this period included Leisha asking Reiss to accompany her to the hospital.

Wedding and initial meeting

The couple’s wedding ceremony was broadcast on E4, where Reiss met Leisha at the altar for the first time. Reiss expressed immediate hesitation during the introduction.

At the wedding reception, Leisha and her bridesmaid questioned Reiss on several personal topics. Questions included the nature of his previous relationships, the number of ex-partners he had, and his views on children.

Reiss responded to each query, noting that he had four ex-girlfriends and confirming that he wants children. He also stated he has not dated individuals he described as problematic and does not use dating apps frequently.

Interaction and communication

Following the dog bite incident, the couple experienced a disagreement over hospital attendance. Leisha requested Reiss’s presence, stating she expected him to be by her side. The couple’s communication following the incident reflected the immediate challenges of their new marriage.

During the wedding reception, Reiss responded to questions from Leisha and her bridesmaid, including confirming that past relationship endings were not influenced by jealousy and that he prioritizes personal connections in relationships. Additionally, he shared his preferred name for a future child, responding “Frankie” when asked.

Late entry and ongoing experiment

Leisha and Reiss are part of three new pairings joining the existing Married at First Sight UK experiment as late entries. Their participation included both the wedding ceremony and immediate post-wedding interactions.

Reiss described his ideal partner as someone with specific physical characteristics and a level of glamor. He previously had public exposure due to a relationship with The Only Way Is Essex star Dani Imbert.

The couple’s honeymoon and hospital incident represent the first significant events since their introduction on the show. Viewers will observe the couple’s ongoing interactions as they continue in the social experiment.

Stay tuned for more updates.