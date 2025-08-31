Lucky Opotiki Lotto player wins record $12.5 million Powerball jackpot in New Zealand

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: A person pays for a Mega Millions lottery ticket on July 28, 2022 in Houston City. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A Lotto player from Opotiki is celebrating after winning a life-changing $12.5 million Powerball prize. The win came from Saturday night’s draw and marks one of the largest jackpots to be won by a single ticket in New Zealand this year.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

For the lucky winner, it is a moment that will completely transform their life and bring fresh excitement to the small Bay of Plenty town.

Lotto and Powerball numbers that made the winning ticket

The winning ticket was sold at a store in Opotiki, and the draw revealed the combination that secured the record jackpot.

Along with Powerball First Division, several other players across the country won prizes in lower divisions, adding to the celebrations of the night.

Every draw sees thousands of people across New Zealand buying tickets, but only a few manage to land the top prizes.

For this draw, the spotlight belongs to the Opotiki winner who now joins the list of Powerball millionaires.

How Lotto winners can claim their prize in New Zealand

Winners are encouraged to check their tickets carefully and claim their prizes as soon as possible. Smaller amounts can be collected at retail outlets, while larger wins like this $12.5 million jackpot must be claimed directly through Lotto NZ.

The process involves verification and guidance on next steps for handling such a large sum.

Lotto NZ also recommends that winners seek professional advice to manage their new wealth. Past jackpot winners have often spoken about how important it is to plan for the future.

What this win means for Opotiki and Lotto players nationwide

The $12.5 million jackpot has put the small town of Opotiki in the spotlight, and serves as a reminder to players everywhere that they could win life-changing sums of money anywhere in New Zealand.

With each winning ticket, interest in Lotto and Powerball is rekindled as players from all around the country dream of being the next big jackpot winner.

With more draws every Wednesday and Saturday, LOTTO NZ said that excitement will build as players try their luck in upcoming draws.

