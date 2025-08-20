Let the Devil In Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Let the Devil In © MGM+

Let the Devil In, an original documentary series from MGM+, will premiere on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT. This scary four-episode true-crime docuseries will look into one of the darkest and most mysterious cases in New Jersey's history.

It will be directed and showrun by Danielle Franco, and Eli Roth will be an executive producer. Horror and true crime fans have been counting down the days until this comes out.

There was a terrible event in Jefferson, New Jersey, decades ago that broke up a family and shook the whole town. The brutal murder of a devout Catholic mother in 1988 led to rumors of possession by demons, paranoia, and unbearable fear. The series tries to figure out what really happened by using the words of witnesses, friends, and people from the area.

It's not just a crime story in Let the Devil In; it also asks what the difference is between faith, fear, and reality. Was the town really haunted by a demon, or were criminals making trouble? One of the most talked-about series of the year, the story will keep people talking long about it after the credits roll.

Let the Devil In: Release date, plot and more

Let the Devil In will premiere on August 31, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The show can only be seen on MGM+, which is the official streaming service. Before the premiere, MGM+ is also giving Prime Video users a sneak peek at some of its scary movies.

The price of an MGM+ subscription in the U.S. is $6.99 per month or $58.99 per year. The yearly plan is cheaper than the monthly plan. Subscriptions can be used on their own or as an extra cost added to Prime Video to enjoy the service.

MGM+ offers both value and high-quality entertainment at a price that most people can afford. It doesn't have any ads and lets you watch only shows like Let the Devil In.

Let the Devil In plot synopsis

In the creepy documentary series, viewers are taken back to Jefferson, New Jersey, in 1988, when a Catholic mother was brutally killed, causing a wave of fear and suspicion. Because the crime was so brutal, rumors of demon possession spread very quickly. Was this something the Devil did, or was it something much worse that people did that turned into a myth?

Let the Devil In is made up of four intense episodes that mix real stories, scary re-enactments, and old footage. People from the town, family friends, and witnesses come forward for the first time to talk about what happened.

Some people think Satan himself took over a weak teenage boy, while others feel the town was too focused on superstitions to see the more logical, but still scary, truth.

As the show goes on, viewers learn more about the religion and culture of the late 1980s. This was a time when many people in America were afraid of demons and satanic cults. In Let the Devil In, faith, fear, and folklore all came together in a small town, making the mystery stronger and spreading suspicion that is still felt today.

The documentary, by Danielle Franco, has Eli Roth's signature style for telling scary stories, blurring the line between fact and fiction. When the movie is over, people wonder if Jefferson was really haunted by forces beyond our understanding, or if human cruelty made a monster scarier than the Devil?

Cast and characters

Let the Devil In is a documentary series, not a drama with a script, but it has a strong cast of voices. The show is directed and run by Danielle Franco, and Branden Morgan, Anneka Jones, Jill Burkhart, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Rod Blackhurst, Dirk Hoogstra, and Nicole Sorrenti are some of the people who help produce it.

Anike Niemeyer, Kevin Vargas, William Acks, and Trey Nelson are some of the producers. Instead of traditional "characters," the documentary focuses on friends, neighbors, and witnesses who were there and can tell the story from their own point of view.

Let the Devil In will be available on MGM+.