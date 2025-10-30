Kody Brown’s bizarre dating advice leaves Sister Wives fans speechless

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, patriarch Kody Brown sparked heated fan reaction after delivering sweeping and, for many, unsettling relationship advice to his daughter Aurora Brown and her boyfriend Brodie Utley.

The conversation, centered on dating, protection, and chastity, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

In the Season 20 episode, which aired October 26, 2025, Kody Brown met Brodie for the first time. During their exchange, Kody said:



“I’m just constantly reminding Aurora and Brodie to take care because I don’t want my kids fooling around. I say to these young men, almost always, your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself. When you’re just dating, you’re kissing another man’s wife until she’s your wife. And if she doesn’t become your wife, you’re kissing another man’s wife.”



These statements, highlighted by outlets and Internet forums, quickly generated backlash from fans of the show.

Sister Wives: The advice, the reaction, the fallout

During the episode, the family gathered to help Aurora and Brodie decorate a small Christmas tree at the Brown ranch. Brodie revealed he had given Aurora a pocketknife for protection.

Kody responded by grilling Brodie about how he planned to “protect” his daughter, not only physically but “even from yourself,” in Kody’s words.

He then went on to compare young men who are “just dating” to someone who is “kissing another man’s wife,” arguing that if the woman doesn’t become his wife, the kiss remains a transgression.

While Aurora later admitted she recognized her father was talking about “chastity,” fans online found the lecture deeply odd.

One article noted the scene “sparked debate among fans who found the speech both old-fashioned and fascinating.”

Social media audiences were not comfortable with this, especially considering that Aurora is 23 years old and, as an adult, she should be free to make her own choices.

The fact that Kody intruded into her love life raised many questions about whether or not his advice was paternal.

Context: Kody Brown and Sister Wives’ evolving narrative

Kody Brown, the former patriarch of the plural-marriage family, now remains married only to Robyn Brown after separations from his previous wives.

Sister Wives is not only concerned with the changing relationships of his family but also the changes or the stagnation of his values and dynamics through the seasons.

His chastity-oriented lecture, in that regard, is a part of a larger theme on the show, namely, how he regards protection, relationships, and the futures of his daughters.

On the October 26 episode of Sister Wives, Aurora calmly took in the conversation while Brodie tried to field Kody’s line of questioning about the knife and his intentions.

The situation was described in one recap as “awkward and uncomfortable for everyone involved.”

Kody’s comments were rooted in a belief system that insists on purity until marriage. He reflected on his own courting of Robyn, saying in the same episode:



“If you love my daughter, then you’ll love her as much as I loved her mother. And I kept my hands off of her ‘til we were married.”



But the optics are complicated. Many viewers pointed out that while Kody lectures about dating and chastity, his own family story spans dozens of children and plural marriages—making his advice appear contradictory to some.

Why this moment matters for Sister Wives

The conversation has become a flashpoint for how Sister Wives handles sexuality, gender roles, and paternal control.

The show has long explored how the Brown family grapples with plural marriage, independence, faith, and personal growth. This moment places those themes in sharp relief.

For Aurora and Brodie, the impact is public: their private relationship has now become subject to national commentary and Kody’s intense scrutiny.

Fans will be watching to see how Aurora and Brodie respond—whether the relationship continues under the gaze of Kody’s supervision or whether new tensions emerge.

The show is expected to revisit the conversation’s impact in future episodes, as the family’s dynamics evolve amid criticism.

Stay tuned for more updates.



