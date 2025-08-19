‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha takes responsibility for supplying the drug that killed Friends star Matthew Perry

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Jasveen Sangha is also known as "Ketamine Queen" and is an infamous drug supplier. She has now been linked to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. The beloved actor passed away in October 2023 after a drug overdose. She was the one who had reportedly sold it to him.

Jasveen Sangha has pleaded guilty in court and accepted responsibility. She is one of the five people charged with selling Matthew Perry the drugs that cost his life.

The news comes at a moment when Jasveen was up for a trial whose date is set for September 2025.

However, she has sidestepped and will now avoid the jury. She has signed the legal papers pleading guilty to five federal charges for drug distribution, one of which includes Matthew Perry's name.

Commenting on the whole situation, Mark Geragos, her lawyer, said,

"She's taking responsibility for her actions."

How did Friends actor Matthew Perry die, and how was he linked to Jasveen Sangha?

Matthew Perry's death came as a shock, given the actor was only 54 years old. His postmortem reports have revealed the cause of death to be a drug overdose, especially ketamine.

This led the investigators to charge five people and unravel the drug empire of Hollywood that had been running for quite a long time.

Among them was Jasveen Sangha, the Ketamine Queen. She has dual citizenship of the United States and the United Kingdom and runs her drug business all over North Hollywood.

Her clients are high-end celebrities, and one of them was Matthew Perry.

The charges that Jasveen has taken responsibility for include running a property called "stash house" for the distribution of drugs, illegal ketamine distribution, and lastly, selling to Matthew Perry.

Jasveen had sold almost 51 vials of ketamine through an intermediary to the Friends star.

Out of these, three were used on Matthew, which led to his death. He was found inside a hot tub, unresponsive.