K-Pop Demon Hunters bags the fourth spot on Netflix as a global hit

The animated musical fantasy film K-Pop Demon Hunters, which premiered on June 20, 2025, recently became Netflix’s fourth-most-watched English-language film of all time. This animated musical fantasy didn’t just enter the global charts quietly; it smashed expectations with over 158.8 million views in just seven weeks. The movie has outpaced some big-name blockbuster films like The Adam Project, Bird Box, and The Gray Man.

K-Pop Demon Hunters becomes a global success on the streaming platform

Fit check for their Top 10 era 🔥



KPop Demon Hunters has officially made the Top 10 Most Popular English Films List on Netflix, debuting at #4 with 158.8 MILLION views!

The animated fantasy musical film K-Pop Demon Hunters is a perfect blend of K-pop glamor and supernatural action, which has received heaps of praise also for its vibrant animation and catchy soundtrack. Its unique storyline offers both high-stakes adventure and heartfelt character arcs, making it one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.

During the week of July 28, 2025, K-Pop Demon Hunters reached a historic milestone by breaking into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched English-language films, taking up the No. 4 spot. Yet, it wasn’t the most-watched film during that week. That title went to Adam Sandler’s comedy film Happy Gilmore 2, which held onto its No. 1 position with over 40 million weekly views.

Still, the momentum behind the animated musical fantasy film remains strong. With its official 90-day cutoff not arriving until mid-September, its rank is set to continue its upward trajectory. The film’s explosive success underscores how a simple plot, especially those blending music and fantasy with cultural flair, can drive massive streaming numbers. Its ability to capture a global audience has been a key factor in its continued rise.

What is K-Pop Demon Hunters all about?

Can we get a 👍👍 for KPop Demon Hunters being the most watched animated original film on Netflix????

The animated fantasy film K-Pop Demon Hunters, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The duo also co-wrote the screenplay with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan. Kang, who conceived the idea for the movie, recently stated in an interview that she was inspired by her Korean heritage, resulting in a movie steeped in mythology, K-pop energy, and female empowerment.

The logline for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Yunjin Kim as Celine, Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han, Ken Jeong as Bobby, and Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-Ma. Additionally, the singing voice for characters such as Rumi, Jinu, Mira, and Zoey was provided by Ejae, Andrew Choi, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, respectively. Their performances add emotional depth and humor to a fast-paced narrative that balances action with heartfelt moments.

Visually, the film draws from anime, Korean dramas, concert lighting, and editorial photography, thanks to animation by Sony Pictures Imageworks. The vibrant animation style is matched by a stunning original soundtrack, which has climbed into the top 10 charts on multiple streaming platforms. Marcelo Zarvos composed the score, adding to the film’s rich emotional tone.

Released on June 20, 2025, K-Pop Demon Hunters was met with critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fanbase. Its bold storytelling, cultural depth, and unique visual style make it a standout addition to Netflix’s original animated catalog. According to IMDb, the film has received a positive approval of 7.7/10 based on over 45,000 reviews so far. Interested viewers can check out the film on the streaming platform, but will require an appropriate subscription.

