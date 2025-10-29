Juno’s possible link to 3I/Atlas sparks debate — did NASA miss a rare chance to study the interstellar visitor?

IN SPACE - OCTOBER 8: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this NASA handout, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

There is a new mystery that is intriguing space enthusiasts. There are reports that NASA's Juno spacecraft could have been positioned to see 3I/Atlas, an interstellar visitor going through our solar system, which is a rare occurrence.

NASA, though, has made neither confirmation nor denial about the matter, giving rise to speculations on the internet regarding whether or not the agency missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to observe it close-up.

What is 3I/Atlas

3I/Atlas is a huge body that originates from beyond our solar system. It is about the size of Manhattan and travels at a very fast rate. It is thought to have been passing through space for millions of years prior to entering our solar system.

It was initially discovered by the Hawaii-based ATLAS telescope early this year. Since then, astronomers across the globe have been monitoring its progress.

3I/Atlas is just the third-ever known interstellar object discovered — following 'Oumuamua in 2017 and Comet Borisov in 2019. Since these newcomers are so infrequent, each close encounter is a precious opportunity for researchers to gain insights into the formation of planets and stars in other worlds.

Why Juno came into the discussion

NASA's Juno space probe has been in orbit around Jupiter since 2016. It explores the planet's atmosphere, magnetic field, and moons.

Some observers of space pointed out that Juno's current orbit could have placed it close enough to observe 3I/Atlas when it passed by.

That fueled rumors that Juno might have snapped photos or gathered information from the interstellar object. But NASA has kept mum on whether the spacecraft was deployed for that reason.

Due to that quietness, there are some who suspect NASA might have missed a unique opportunity to glimpse an object from beyond our solar system. Others contend it could have been due to a technical or planning problem rather than an avoided opportunity.

Can Juno really study 3I/Atlas

Astronomers tell us it's not that easy. Juno's principal instruments are intended for investigating Jupiter, not distant objects millions of miles away.

Dr. Sarah Milner, a planetary scientist, informed space journalists that although Juno's location is intriguing, it may not have been capable of seeing 3I/Atlas distinctly.

"The spacecraft's instruments are designed to look at Jupiter's system," she said. "It may not have had the proper gear to collect useful information from that far away."

So far, NASA has not said anything officially regarding it. Rather, the majority of information on 3I/Atlas is provided by Earth-based telescopes.

A missed chance or a smart decision

Some experts think NASA made the right call. Missions like Juno have limited time and power, and redirecting them can affect other important work.

Others, however, feel that even a small observation would have been worth trying. Interstellar objects are extremely rare, and this one may not return again.

Astronomers say 3I/Atlas is a long, faint object that gives off a small trail of gas and dust, much like a comet. Studying its shape and brightness could help scientists understand what objects from other star systems are made of.

NASA’s silence keeps people guessing

To date, NASA has not commented on whether Juno could observe 3I/Atlas. The silence has prompted additional questions — and a little bit of intrigue on the internet.

Nevertheless, the incident reflects the extent of people's interest in space and how rapidly news travels once something strange occurs. Even though Juno didn't have a good look, astronomers are already gaining insights from the information that telescopes worldwide picked up.

And if NASA did get any pictures, they might eventually publish them after scrutiny.