Julia Garner shares Weapons' co-star Josh Brolin’s message on Late Night with Stephen Colbert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 31: Julia Garner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's "Weapons" at The United Theater on Broadway on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Julia Garner brought more than just promotion for her upcoming mystery-horror film Weapons. While discussing her experience filming the movie, Garner revealed an unexpected detail about her co-star Josh Brolin: he regularly sends her lengthy, often rambling video messages.

The anecdote quickly struck a familiar chord with Colbert, who shared that he, too, has been on the receiving end of Brolin’s infamous video diaries. Colbert had previously played one of Brolin’s messages on his show. But what truly made the moment unforgettable was the surprise message Garner brought with her—a personal video from Brolin to Colbert himself.

Josh Brolin teases Stephen Colbert's exit in a video message shared by Julia Garner

While discussing the film and her working relationship with Brolin, Julia Garner jokingly revealed that he sends her extremely long video messages, some stretching up to fifteen minutes.

“How does he even have that much storage space on his phone?” she laughed.

To her surprise, Stephen Colbert jumped in with a relatable confession that he, too, receives these video messages. Colbert joked that he feels bad because he often ends up replying pretty late to them since some of them have a job. He also recalled that he had even aired one of Brolin’s extended messages on the show in the past.

As Julia Garner played the video for the audience, Josh Brolin’s signature dry wit was on full display. The message began earnestly, with Brolin urging Colbert to “be nice” to Garner, calling her “brilliant” in Weapons. But it quickly turned into a comedic roast when he quipped, “Now that you’ve got more time to spend on your boat…”

The joke was a clear reference to Stephen Colbert’s departure from CBS, which had recently made headlines. In early 2025, CBS announced that Stephen Colbert wouldn’t be a part of the network going forward due to financial reasons, marking the end of a decade-long era for late-night television.

Colbert hasn’t missed an opportunity yet to have a go at the decision on-air, and neither has he held himself back from speaking on American President Donald Trump. Brolin’s jab was delivered in good fun, a showcase of a strong friendship between the host and Brolin.

Colbert responded to the video with a smile, nodding in recognition of Brolin’s unique sense of humor. The message ended with an unexpected and hilarious sign-off:

“Go watch the f***ing Goonies, man,” referencing his iconic role in the 1985 cult classic.

Colbert, as well as the audience, erupted in laughter, with Garner visibly amused by the entire exchange. It was a rare and unscripted moment of camaraderie, showcasing the deep friendships that form off-screen in Hollywood, especially during high-stakes productions like Weapons.

What is Weapons all about?

Weapons is an upcoming American mystery-horror film written, directed, and produced by Zach Cregger, best known for his 2022 breakout horror hit Barbarian. In his latest project, Cregger crafts a dark and emotionally charged narrative centered on a chilling small-town mystery.

The film follows Justine Gandy, a dedicated elementary school teacher who wakes up to discover that seventeen children from her class have vanished overnight. All but one of her students have mysteriously run from their homes into the night, and no one knows why. The only child left behind is Alex Lilly, who becomes a vital key to the unfolding mystery.

Josh Brolin stars as Archer Graff, the father of one of the missing children. The cast also features Alden Ehrenreich as Paul Morgan, Austin Abrams as James, Benedict Wong as Andrew Marcus, and Amy Madigan as Gladys Lilly.

With a haunting narrative and layered performances from an impressive ensemble, Weapons has already received early praise from critics for its direction, suspense, and originality.

Weapons is set to be released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 8, 2025, and is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.