John Stamos joins Jesus Christ Superstar as King Herod at The Hollywood Bowl, replacing Josh Gad

At The Hollywood Bowl, artist and actor John Stamos have stepped in to play King Herod in the live concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar. This came out as an utter surprise. The story broke on August 1, 2025, just hours before the show was set to begin. This was because Josh Gad, who was supposed to be in the cast, had to cancel due to contracting COVID-19. Gad was supposed to play King Herod. He posted on Instagram about his health and his sickness as well. This left Stamos to fill the role in a last-minute casting choice.

A famous outdoor amphitheater called the Hollywood Bowl will host this special concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar from August 1–3, 2025. Many famous actors are in the movie. Cynthia Erivo plays Jesus, Adam Lambert plays Judas, and now John Stamos plays King Herod.

John Stamos posted on Instagram on August 1, 2025,

"Well… this weekend just got Biblical. I’m stepping in as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the @HollywoodBowl, starring the brilliant @cynthiaerivo . King @Joshgad unexpectedly got hit with COVID (feel better soon, brother!)and while I didn’t push him down the stairs, I am grateful for the chance to step into the gold lamé. This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because… I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off.

Wish me luck. And let’s rock the Bowl."

John Stamos takes over as King Herod

John Stamos will now play the famous role of King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar. He is taking over for Josh Gad. The news that Stamos would be playing the role came at the last minute, as Gad was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the Friday night show. Stamos had just gotten back from a tour with The Beach Boys in Spain and only had a day to get ready for the role. Stamos posted on Instagram that he was excited and thankful, calling it an "honor" and "a dream," even though it happened so quickly.

This last-minute change has made the production more interesting. King Herod is a character known for his over-the-top and weird performance style. He has been played by different actors, such as Paul Ainsley in the original Broadway show in 1971 and Alice Cooper in the live concert version on NBC in 2018. Stamos has a musical background and has worked in theater before, so he should bring a unique energy to the role. He played Corny Collins in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl and was in Bye Bye Birdie.

Stamos posted on social media that he was both honored and a little overwhelmed by the chance. He also joked about how quickly he went from the plane to the stage. He also said in his Instagram post that Gad would be back in the role on Sunday. Gad had tested negative for COVID by Saturday. Stamos will only play King Herod on Saturday night.

Stamos is stepping into King Herod's golden slippers with less than 24 hours to get ready. King Herod is known for his dramatic style and memorable music. His presence adds an exciting twist to an already star-studded show.