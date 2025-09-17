Jimmy Kimmel show suspended following backlash over Charlie Kirk comments, 2017 tweet goes viral

Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty)

Jimmy Kimmel Live has been taken off air by ABC after strong backlash over comments made by the host about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The decision was announced on September 18, 2025. During his Monday show, Jimmy Kimmel spoke about Tyler Robinson, the man charged in the shooting of Kirk, and suggested that Robinson belonged to the “MAGA base.”

He also made comments about political leaders including former President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and FBI Director Kash Patel. ABC announced that the show would be suspended indefinitely.

Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest station owners in the United States, also confirmed it would stop airing the program in its ABC-affiliated markets.

Soon after, an old tweet posted by Charlie Kirk in 2017 resurfaced. In that post, Kirk had written,

“Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny.”

Many users began replying to it after the show was pulled, calling it “a victory.” The resurfaced tweet and the network’s action have become the latest part of a public debate around Kirk’s killing, Robinson’s political links, and the media reaction that has followed.

Reactions to Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk and ABC’s response

The controversy began when Kimmel said on his show that Robinson was part of the “MAGA base” and that many in “Magaland” were working hard to “capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

He also mocked leaders who had responded to the killing. Referring to Trump, Kimmel stated,

“He’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction.” He added, “Yesterday, JD Vance, who himself famously called Donald Trump America’s Hitler, posted the Charlie Kirk Podcast from the White House where he pointed his little mascara-stained finger directly at the left.”

These statements received immediate criticism online and from media groups. ABC responded by suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely. Nexstar Media Group issued its own statement saying,

“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show. Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.”

Nexstar confirmed it would replace the program with other content in its ABC markets. The network’s actions showed the level of reaction to comments made during the broadcast and added to wider discussions on how political violence is being presented in the media.

Online response and resurfacing of Charlie Kirk’s 2017 tweet

Soon after ABC confirmed the suspension, an old message from Charlie Kirk drew attention.

Back in 2017, Kirk had posted on X, “Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny.” It is not clear if there was any direct context behind the remark at the time.

After the announcement that the show would be pulled, many users began to respond to the post. One wrote, “You won.” Another said, “Total victory.” A third comment read,

“Kimmel has been fired. RETRIBUTION.”

The resurfacing of the tweet became a focal point of social media discussions. At the same time, Kimmel had previously expressed sorrow after Kirk’s death, writing a message on Instagram saying he was “sending love to the Kirks.”

While Kimmel suggested Robinson had links to the MAGA base, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said that Robinson’s mother told investigators her son had leaned “more to the left” and supported “pro-gay and trans rights.”

The different accounts of Robinson’s political stance added another layer to the public debate. Trump also commented earlier this year that Kimmel would be “next” after Stephen Colbert’s show ended.

These elements combined to make the show’s suspension and Kirk’s old post a widely discussed story across platforms.



Stay tuned for more updates.