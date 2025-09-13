Jenna Ortega claims Emma Mayers’s Enid Sinclair as her favorite character in Wednesday season 3

Jenna Ortega & Wednesday Addams

Wednesday season 3, the upcoming installment of the supernatural mystery comedy, is presently in development, with the stars of the show keeping the hype alive following the conclusion of the second season. An addition to the Addams Family franchise, it tells the story of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Morticia and Gomez, who attends the Nevermore Academy and finds herself solving the mysteries that abound with the help of her newfound friends.

One of the characters she meets at the Academy is Enid Sinclair, her roommate and a werewolf. In the final episode of Wednesday season 2, Enid makes a great personal sacrifice and permanently turns into a werewolf to help save Wednesday. Like their character, stars Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, and Emma Mayer, who plays Enid, are fast friends in real life.

emma myers and jenna ortega on whether enid’s returning;



Emma: “She should be. She should be…or else.”



Jenna: “Emma Myers makes this show significantly better. Enid’s my favourite character. They’ll bring you back.”pic.twitter.com/bE3gNVHE8O — daily wenclair (@dailywencIair) September 11, 2025

With the previous season ending in a cliffhanger for Enid, Emma has pleaded to be back in the third season during interviews with Netflix. While she did say that she was interested in exploring Enid’s life as a werewolf as well, Jenna noted that Enid would not likely be stuck as a werewolf for long.

“I dont’ think this is gonna last. Emma Myers makes this show significantly better, (and) Enid’s my favorite character. They’ll bring her back,” said Jenna.

How does Wednesday season 2 conclude for Enid?

The claws are out. I don’t understand the concern. pic.twitter.com/cWP4WHxzyo — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) September 5, 2025

In Season 2, one major plot thread involves Wednesday Addams having disturbing premonitions of her best friend Enid’s death—visions that she keeps secret until Episode 6. Wednesday and Enid have a "Freaky Friday"-style body swap in that same episode, titled "Woe Thyself", which not only makes them face each other's shortcomings but also exposes the validity of the premonition.

Meanwhile, Enid learns she might be an “Alpha” werewolf—able to transform even without the full moon, which is unheard of among most werewolves. Capri warns her of the risks: transforming during a full moon could cement her wolf form permanently and make her a target of other werewolves. In the season’s climactic moments, Enid makes the sacrifice: she uses her Alpha power to rescue Wednesday from a grave, managing to save her friend but losing control in the process. Afterward, Enid flees into the woods in full wolf form, apparently permanently transformed.

By the end of the season, Wednesday, with Uncle Fester and Thing sets out on a mission to track down Enid, last seen near the Canadian border, presumably escaping the threat from other werewolves.

