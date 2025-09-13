Peacemaker season 2 episode 4 ending explained: Who is the alien?

Peacemaker season 2 episode 4, titled ‘Need I Say Door,’ picks up its plot from the major cliffhanger that was left in the previous episode, where A.R.G.U.S. team members were all set to hunt down Peacemaker, aka Chris, and his pet Eagly right outside his home.

Episode 3 saw Peacemaker being happy in the alternate dimension and enjoying living the life of his doppelganger. He calls it ‘’the best dimension ever,’’ because he gets to be in a relationship with Harcourt, gets a chance to be a real hero without any judgements, and of course, gets to see his brother, Keith, and his father, Auggie Smith.

After coming back to his world, Chris was unaware of the attacks that had already happened at his place, where Eagly, all on his own, killed them all. However, Langston Fluery informs Bordeaux about the bird, and they hire a professional eagle hunter, Red St. Wild, to avoid any more hurdles in their path to bring Peacemaker in front of their director, Rick.

In episode four, the story rewinds 35 years to a hunting trip at Settlers’ Hill, where Chris, his brother Keith, and their father visit the grandfather’s cabin. There, they encounter a small grey alien, and Chris’s father, quick to shoot, fires twice, where the second shot destroys the alien’s head.

Chris was against killing the alien, showing that in his childhood, he wasn’t yet the ruthless anti-hero willing to kill anyone for peace. The alien was holding a half-moon-shaped metal bag, which then opened up into a doorway leading to another dimension.

His father (Auggie Smith) took the key and explored the dimensional portal, which is the center plot of Peacemaker season 2.

The alien was only seen at the start of the episode, which does not reveal much of his connection to the portal. However, it made clear to the fans that the portal is not Chris' father's creation, and it was simply stolen from an otherworldly being.

Does Peacemaker manage to escape from A.R.G.U.S. in episode 4?

After the flashbacks of Chris’ childhood, the plot gets back into the present day, where Peacemaker somehow manages to escape from the A.R.G.U.S. Economos informs that his team is on their way to arrest him and asks him to get out of the house ASAP.

Peacemaker then takes the half-moon-shaped metal bag (key to the dimensional portal) and Eagly with him. He asks Adebayo to pick him up and gets out of the danger through the back door of his house. After picking up a fight with Judomaster in the woods, he escapes with the help of Adebayo and drives towards the Settlers’ Hill.

Chris shares with Adebayo about the portal and even later reveals that he had killed his doppleganger (Chris 2) in another universe. Adebayo is concerned about Chris’s obsession with that world, and she tries to convince him that he belongs here, and whatever happiness he has found there could only be his imagination and hallucinations.

However, Red St. Wild sees Eagly and aims his gun at him, but Economos pushes him, saying that there were two eagles and he could have killed some other bird instead. The eagle hunter said that two eagles won’t fly together until one of them is the primal eagle. His obsession with catching Eagly only grows stronger, and later in the episode, he shows he’s not completely crazy by doing a ritual that lets his spirit leave his body. In this astral form, he follows Eagly to Settlers’ Hill, where Chris is currently hiding.

A.R.G.U.S. fails to find Chris’s hidden dimensional portal behind his password-locked door

Peacemaker asks Economos to somehow waste his time unlocking the door. He, at the Settlers’ Hill, unfolded the Chamber from the bag stolen from the alien and opened it there. He and Adebayo moved out of his house just as Bordeaux and A.R.G.U.S. were entering.

When they got inside, they were confused, wondering why Chris had put a password lock on a closet that only had his jackets and sweaters.

The entry to the dimensional portal was switched by Chris to his grandfather’s home in Settlers’ Hill, leaving no clue about the other world for Rick Flag Sr. and his team.

Rick believes that Economos is not trustworthy, and he has doubts about him because he gives tips to Peacemaker in advance. After so many attempts failed to arrest Peacemaker, Rick Flag Sr. comes up with a new plan. He meets Chris’s love interest, Emilia Harcourt, and asks her to help him capture Chris.

She has now been on a black list and has no chance of getting work into any of the Intelligence Agencies. Rick offers her a job only if she is ready to betray Chris, which she agreed to.

Towards the end of the episode, Chris has now left Settlers’ Hill to meet Harcourt at Kupperburg Park and have a chat with her before he enters the other world. Rick and his team tag along with her to catch Peacemaker this time.

The upcoming episode has left many questions for the fans. Will Harcourt turn against Chris for killing her lover, Rick Flag Jr., or is she plotting something else entirely? At the same time, the eagle hunter has tracked down Chris’s location through astral projection, raising fears that his fixation could put Eagly in danger.

The answers await in the upcoming episode, releasing next Friday. Stay tuned for more updates.