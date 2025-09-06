Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Where to Watch

A scene from Peacemaker Season 2 (Image via X/@DCpeacemaker)

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 is the upcoming installment of James Gunn’s Peacemaker series starring John Cena as the titular superhero. Titled “Need I Say Door,” it is set to premiere directly to streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The episode will be directed by Peter Sollett.

Set in Gunn’s emerging DCU, Peacemaker continues the story of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, the highly skilled mercenary who loves peace with all his heart and does not care how many people he has to kill to achieve it. The character was introduced in live action in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad and then got his own series on Max in 2022.

Peacemaker Season 1 was part of the old DCEU. The ongoing season, which debuted on August 21, 2025, retconned the series in DCU by editing the climactic sequence of Season 1 in the recap and including the Justice Gang. Peacemaker Season 2 has been a massive hit among critics and fans alike, and has a rating of 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When will Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 be released?

Following the debut of the first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, new episodes have been released every subsequent Thursday at 9 pm Eastern Time or 6 pm Pacific Time in the United States. Episode 4 will be available for streaming on the platform at the designated time slot on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Exploring the plot of Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 follows up on the story of the first season. After defeating the parasitic aliens known as Butterflies, Peacemaker and his team were disbanded. Argus chief Amada Waller’s daughter spoke out in front of the media about her mother’s work with the suicide squad, forcing her to go into hiding. In her absence, Rick Flag Sr. leads the organization.

Peacemaker is having difficulty coming to terms with killing his father. Emilia Harcourt, with whom he has palpable chemistry, refuses to acknowledge him as anything other than a friend and is also out of a job after being blacklisted by Waller. With Adrian Chase working at a pizza shop and the other team members scattered, a lonely Peacemaker spirals.

While spending time in his father’s pocket dimension storage closet one day, Peacemaker finds a doorway that leads to another universe. The Peacemaker of that universe has everything that he dreams of, and works alongside his living brother and father as a team of superheroes. By accident, the Peacemaker of the DCU ends up killing the other Peacemaker and takes his place in the new universe. Chaos ensues, as the new place is eerily similar to the world that he knows, but very different at the same time.

Where to watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4?

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 will be available for streaming along with other episodes of the series exclusively on HBO Max. Viewers will need a subscription to the platform and can avail themselves of any of the three offered plans.

The Basic plan with ads is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The ad-free standard plan is priced at $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, while the premium plan that allows 4K streaming and download is priced at $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.

