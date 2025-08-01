Jason Momoa reveals surprising new look ahead of Dune Part 3

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 13: Jason Momoa attends a FAST X Special New Zealand Fan Screening, hosted by Jason Momoa on May 13, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Jason Momoa is known for his strong screen presence, long hair, and tough-guy roles in movies like Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune. But now, he’s making headlines for something totally different—his new look. Just before his return in Dune Part Three, the actor has revealed a transformation that shocked many of his fans.

The change in his appearance has quickly become a hot topic online. Photos of Momoa’s new look are being shared across social media, and fans are reacting with surprise, curiosity, and even excitement. As Dune Part Three prepares for production, this unexpected transformation is getting a lot of attention. Here’s everything we know so far.

A shocking transformation from Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa recently revealed a new, surprising look—shaving off his long beard and appearing with a cleaner, more refined style. This change came right before filming begins for Dune Part 3, where he is expected to return as Duncan Idaho. Fans were quick to react, with many sharing their surprise and curiosity across social media.

Momoa’s new appearance could be more than just a personal style change. It might be connected to his character in the Dune series. As readers of the books know, Duncan Idaho returns in a different form after his death, which may explain the shift in how Momoa looks.

Fan reactions to Momoa’s new look

i’ve scrolled past this tweet like twenty times today and only just now realized the man on the left is jason momoa https://t.co/AU16fLyuuh — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) July 30, 2025

The response from fans has been huge. On platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing their thoughts. Some are surprised, while others say they love the change. A few fans even joked that no matter what his hairstyle is, Momoa always looks cool.

Others are more curious about how the look fits into the Dune world. Some fans think it might hint at a new version of Duncan Idaho, one that’s more controlled, advanced, or even more dangerous. Whatever the reason, it has created a lot of buzz and added even more excitement for the upcoming film.

What we know about Dune Part Three

Dune Part Two ended with major plot twists and left the door wide open for the next chapter. In the story, Duncan Idaho is reborn as a ghola—a clone with enhanced strength and the potential to remember his past life. This new version of Duncan plays a big role in the next part of the story, especially as Paul Atreides continues his journey.

Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he wants to adapt the third book in the series, Dune Messiah. If Dune Part Three follows that storyline, fans can expect big changes in the characters—including Duncan. That may be one reason why Jason Momoa’s new look is so important. It could reflect a deeper shift in the role he’s about to play.

Jason Momoa's commitment to his roles

RIP Jason Momoa’s beard. The actor shaved his facial hair after seven years to raise awareness for reducing plastic usage and saving our planet ♻️#jasonmomoa pic.twitter.com/kJiywysfct — Amit Pandey (@crazysailor_) July 31, 2025

Momoa is known for going all-in on his characters. He trained hard for his roles in Aquaman, Fast X, and Dune, and often makes big changes to match what the role demands. This transformation is just the latest example of his dedication as an actor.

Whether it’s for Dune or another secret project, one thing is clear—Momoa isn’t afraid to surprise fans. He keeps his audience guessing, and this new look shows that he’s always ready to try something new.

Jason Momoa’s surprising new look has sparked a lot of attention, especially with Dune Part Three on the way. While we don’t know for sure if his transformation is directly tied to the movie, fans are excited to see what it could mean for the next part of the story.

With Duncan Idaho set to return in a powerful and mysterious new form, Momoa’s bold change might be just the beginning of a new chapter in the Dune saga. As always, fans will be watching closely—and waiting to see what he does next.