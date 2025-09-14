James Gunn denies The Batman and Clayface collaboration after logo fiasco

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: James Gunn speaks at the DC Studios Creature Commandos panel during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

The internet erupted into a whirlwind of excitement when a leaked photo from the Clayface set in Liverpool surfaced, teasing a potential crossover that could bridge two iconic DC worlds. The image, posted by DCFilmNews on X, showcased a red-tinted urban scene with a Batman silhouette—eerily reminiscent of Robert Pattinson’s brooding portrayal in Matt Reeves’ The Batman—and a sticker bearing a bat symbol matching Pattinson’s design plastered on a trash can.

For fans scrolling through X, it was a dream come true, igniting speculation of a collision between Reeves’ gritty The Batman trilogy and James Gunn’s expansive DC Universe (DCU).

But on September 13, 2025, Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, stepped in with a decisive reality check, quashing the collaboration rumours. He commented on the post, saying-

“Although the trash can is from the set, I have a hard time believing the bat was put there by the art department, but if so, it never came across my desk”

This crushed the hopes of all DC comic fans to watch Clayface battle Pattinson's Batman but it also unfolded a bold new vision for the villain.

The bat logo fizzle: James Gunn nixes The Batman-Clayface crossover hype

It all started with one single image posted by DCFilmNews on September 12, 2025 of a Batman sticker on a red trash can. It stated-

"Oh?!?! Battinson’s symbol was spotted on the set of ‘CLAYFACE.’ It’s unclear if it was placed there by the production."

It was previously established that filming for Clayface, an R-rated horror movie to be released on September 11th, 2026, starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, has begun in Liverpool.

Fans speculated that this created the potential of a connection to Matt Reeves' The Batman trilogy, where Pattinson is Batman in a (mostly) grounded world without metahumans.

Gunn responded in this same post, recognising the trash can from the Clayface set, but observed that the symbol likely did not pertain to an intentional art department addition rather was something that was placed there randomly.

This distinction draws a generally even clearer line between Reeves' The Batman saga, which is set to grow with The Penguin, and Gunn's DC Universe (DCU), which has already moved "past" the grounded approach.

The episode epitomizes the longing desire of fans for a single coherent narrative of DC, as studios maintain deliberate walls that keep these two worlds from colliding.

Production of Clayface continues with James Watkins directing and a screenplay penned by Mike Flanagan. The film continues to take shape with its own particular vision.

With the crossover rumour debunked, Clayface is carving its own path in the DCU’s “Gods and Monsters” chapter.

The film, distinct from Reeves’ crime-focused universe, leans into Hagen’s shape-shifting tragedy, drawing inspiration from Batman: The Animated Series.

Watkins and Flanagan are crafting a chilling standalone story, a bold shift after the DCU’s Superman focus.

Harries’ casting as Hagen, replacing Alan Tudyk from Creature Commandos, has stirred debate, but Gunn has hinted at a unique take on the character.

The logo mix-up, while a letdown for some, underscores DC’s strategy to diversify its offerings. As filming progresses, the project promises to redefine a classic villain without relying on The Batman’s shadow.

Fans are now watching closely to see how this horror experiment unfolds.

Where to catch the DCU action

The Batman and The Penguin are available on Max, offering a glimpse into Reeves’ universe. For Clayface, no streaming platform is confirmed yet, but it set to release on September 11, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!