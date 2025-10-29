"It was out of control" - Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet previews shocking twists and tension in season 9

Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet attends a launch party for her book "Selling Sunshine" (Image via Getty)

As anticipation builds for Selling Sunset Season 9, the cast is preparing viewers for what promises to be one of the show’s most eventful chapters.

Returning agent Mary Bonnet hinted that the upcoming episodes will feature heightened tension and unexpected moments.

In reference to Chrishell Stause’s earlier comment describing the season as “explosive," Bonnet reflected on the filming experience, saying,

“I do agree with that word. It was out of control."

Bonnet also revealed that certain scenes were reedited before release, signaling that production wanted to refine key moments before the season’s official debut on Netflix.

Mary Bonnet and Nicole Young tease explosive moments and shifting dynamics in Selling Sunset Season 9

Major shifts within The Oppenheim Group

Ahead of the October 29 premiere, Netflix confirmed the addition of Sandra Vergara, sister of actress Sofía Vergara, to The Oppenheim Group.

She joins returning agents Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Alaina Gold, Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

The new season will continue to follow the agents as they compete for Los Angeles’ most exclusive listings, with both professional rivalries and personal issues playing a central role.

Nicole Young, who attended the 2nd Annual Gurus Awards in Los Angeles, shared that the upcoming season contains several developments that may shift viewers’ opinions about certain cast members.

"I think I’m very curious to see viewers’ reactions, because things kind of get flipped upside down, especially when you see how things kind of end up in the reunion,” she told Us Weekly.

She added that viewers’ opinions about certain cast members might shift “in both directions.”

Mary Bonnet also discussed last-minute post-production changes, explaining that the season’s trailer was being adjusted close to release.

She confirmed that producers were “reediting” the material and admitted uncertainty about the reason, saying she felt uneasy but understood they wanted to make further edits.

Confrontations and unresolved issues

Nicole Young, whose on-screen tensions with Chrishell Stause have continued across multiple seasons, shared that she remains uncertain about how their dynamic will appear in the new episodes.

She mentioned that the upcoming season will be “messy,” suggesting that several conflicts remain unresolved.

Young also discussed one particular moment during filming that was especially difficult for her to revisit. She noted that there is “one scene” viewers will immediately recognize once they see it, emphasizing that it was an intense and pivotal point in the season.

“Explosive? I would agree with that word. It’s a lot. Like I said, you will have no question [regarding] the scene I’m talking about,” she added.

Reflecting on the emotional impact, she said that filming one particular moment left her with what she described as a "PTSD moment" afterward.

Mary Bonnet noted that emotional moments often end up becoming key parts of the series, explaining that whenever she feels on the verge of a "breakdown," it tends to draw significant attention from viewers. She linked these moments to the challenges of balancing the pressures of filming with her responsibilities in real estate.

Cast appearances beyond the show

Outside of filming, Mary Bonnet and Nicole Young appeared together at the 2025 Gurus Awards in Los Angeles, where they joined Romain Bonnet in presenting Jason Oppenheim with the Civic Leadership Award.

The honor recognized Oppenheim’s work in supporting educational and community programs through his platform.

Nicole also addressed her return to the series after production delays earlier in the year. She explained that production informed her she had not been removed from the cast and that her filming schedule had only been paused. Nicole added that she was still considering whether to continue filming in what she described as a “contentious” environment.

Stay tuned for more updates.