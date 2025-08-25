“It still feels magical”: Deidre Hall celebrates 39 years of Jarlena on Days of our Lives with a heartfelt tribute

A still of Marlena and John from Days of Our Lives (Image via NBC Network)

On the long-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the iconic couple John and Marlena, lovingly known to fans as “Jarlena,” continue to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts. Recently, the actress behind Marlena, Deidre Hall, celebrated an incredible milestone: 39 years of Jarlena, calling it "magical."

On August 23, 2025, she marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a nostalgic clip of one of the couple’s unforgettable unions on the show. She captioned it as:

“I simply blinked and it was 39 years later. It still feels magical. #days”

Jarlena has remained a beloved couple among daytime soap opera fans for decades. But following the heartbreaking passing of Drake Hogestyn, who brought John Black to life on Days of Our Lives, the show was forced to bid farewell to the character.

In a dramatic twist, John met his end in a devastating, explosive accident while on a mission. Despite his valiant fight for survival, the tragedy ultimately claimed his life, marking an emotional and unforgettable exit for the iconic character.

Here’s everything to know about Jarlena on Days of Our Lives’ power couple

Jarlena that is John Black and Marlena Evans, have been a power couple on Salem for nearly four decades. Let’s start from the beginning, back in 1986.

Marlena came back to Salem, leaving everyone shaken as she was presumed dead. Around the same time, a mysterious man appeared in town, suffering from amnesia, not knowing who he was. This man was none other than John Black.

Further on Days of Our Lives, their worlds collided when Marlena, who is a psychiatrist, was drawn into helping him uncover his past. In the beginning, John was believed to be Roman Brady. However, this mistaken identity storyline brought John and Marlena together close, creating a deep bond between them.

Over time, that bond grew into one of the most iconic romances in soap opera history, giving rise to the legendary power couple “Jarlena.” Though together they have one daughter together Belle Black, they also raised other kids from their different relationships. The two are one of the most iconic couples, with a rollercoaster romance.

Even though the couple met through several different challenges in their relationship, the two have always stuck together, beating the odds. The challenges have solidified their relationship over time, thus making them a fan favorite couple not just on Days of Our Lives, but across the realm of daytime soap opera.

However, recently, after the demise of the legendary actor Drake Hogestyn on September 28, 2024, the character of John Black was written off the show. This storyline involved a series of events, where Marlena went to D.C. to look for her husband, and she was accompanied by Steve. Steve, being one of the closest friends of John, helped Marlena find him, but there was no luck.

Further on Days of Our Lives, things took a dramatic turn when they heard that John had been in an accident that had burned him badly, and the chances of his survival are slim. Though he was brought to Salem for recovery, John could not make it, and the character passed away. This marked a significant turn in the life of Marlena.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network

