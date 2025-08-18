Is Hawk Tuah girl, Hailey Wench, going to join President Trump for the press tour? Viral rumor debunked

Hawk Tuah girl, whose real name is Haliey Welch, seems to have gone political. She rose to fame after her TikTok interview, where she said, "Hawk tuah... and spit on that thang," catapulted her. Since then, she has been seen in various ventures, be it the podcast business and naming her channel 'Talk Tuah,' to launching a Hawk Memecoin.

But this time, she has positioned herself amidst the political environment, which has led fans to question the truth behind it all. This happened after a Bloomberg article featuring the news that Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch is to join the White House press team as Maroline Levitt's assistant, was going viral on X (formerly Twitter), causing a huge backlash.

But are these claims true, or just some fabrication?

Is Hawk Tuah girl, Haliey Welch, going to join the White House?

No, the posts claiming that Hawk Tuah girl is to join President Trump's White House press team as Karoline Leavitt's assistant are false and fabricated. The fake snippet included other information and claimed,

“'Non-traditional forms of media are becoming more and more popular', Leavitt said. 'She has expertise in podcasts and cryptocurrency. That's what we need'.” And “When asked about the personnel change, Trump claimed he was not involved in the process. 'I don't know her. I trust Leavitt's decision. From what I've heard about Haliey, she seems like a great fit for the role'.”

Despite all of this being false, it did not take time for the post to go viral and for users to comment on it. Some criticised President Trump's judgment on hiring the Hawk Tuah girl, and some said this was the most hilarious thing that they have ever heard.

To conclude, Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch is not joining the White House Press Team at all.