Is Dean Cain a police officer? Experience and eligibility explored as Superman star announces decision to join ICE

Dean Cain, who is known for acting in the 1993 television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has announced that he will be joining the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Dean Cain joined the Idaho police department as a reserve police officer in June 2018. The former actor shared his decision on his X account on August 5, 2025. In a one-minute and 30-second video, Dean said that he has been a deputy sheriff and reserve police officer, and now he would join ICE to "secure the safety of all Americans."

Cain also discussed the financial benefits provided by the Trump administration for ICE agents. On Wednesday (August 6, 2025), the Superman star appeared on Fox News to talk about his decision to apply for an ICE agent position.

When the host, Jesse Watters, asked him how and why he made the choice, Dean Cain stated that he saw the ICE recruitment video and shared it on his Instagram.

The actor said that the American immigration system is supposedly broken, and he would do the "right thing" to "protect" the country. Cain then told Watters that so far, he has interacted with some ICE officials, and he is expecting to join the position very soon.

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police office, I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP," the actor said.

According to The Guardian's August 7, 2025, report, ICE agents have so far arrested both legally American citizens and undocumented people, and put them in confinement centres.

Donald Trump has instructed the agents to arrest 3,000 people per day. The President has also allocated billions in funds to recruit 10,000 ICE agents by 2029. The agents would get various incentives, including $50,000 signing bonus and retirement benefits.

Dean Cain recently criticized the new Superman film

The 2025 film, Superman, is directed and written by James Gunn, who has publicly acknowledged that his movie is about the story of immigrants, and about "human kindness."

On July 9, 2025, Dean Cain shared in an exclusive interview with TMZ that he was against the movie and claimed that Hollywood has become "woke" to please the audience.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor also brought up the film Snow White, which received massive backlash for casting Latina actress Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess. Dean Cain then criticized the immigrants, saying they supposedly don't follow rules and want things done their way.

"I think if you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that. But for me, Superman has always stood for 'truth, justice, and the American way.' And the American way is tremendously immigrant-friendly. But there are rules. You can't come in saying, 'I want to get rid of all the rules in America because I wanted to be more like Somalia,'" Dean Cain said.

Although the actor has applied for the ICE agent position, Dean Cain has not yet been hired. Stay tuned for more updates.