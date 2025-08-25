Is a Strange Brew sequel called Stranger Brews with Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

Strange Brew was originally released in 1983 (Image via Apple TV+)

Reports of a sequel to the cult classic film Strange Brew have been trending everywhere for some time. However, the news was revealed to be fake as the producers have not announced a follow-up until now.

Notably, the reports emerged from a post of Yoda Bby Aby on Facebook, which included a poster of the rumored sequel, titled Stranger Brews, with the two main characters appearing in front. The logo also resembled the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things.

The caption stated that it was a sequel to the 1983 film and scheduled to arrive in theatres in December this year. Apart from that, the post added some other details about the rumored sequel, as it reads:



“Get ready for a hilarious new adventure with Bob and Doug McKenzie in Stranger Brews, the long-awaited sequel to Strange Brew! Join the iconic Canadian duo, played by Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis, as they stumble into a wild new mystery filled with beer, laughs, and classic hoser hijinks.”









Netizens were also spotted expressing their excitement for the possible sequel as they commented below the post. One of them also claimed that it would be the greatest movie of all time.

But it is a false report as Yoda Bby Aby is a page that shares satirical posts, and their bio has also mentioned the same. While the rumored sequel to Strange Brew is creating headlines, Yoda Bby Aby’s feed is full of similar posts related to shows and films that have not been confirmed by any producer or streaming platform.

Strange Brew sequel was planned a long time ago but did not happen

Despite it not being a huge success, Strange Brew managed to build a different kind of fan base among the audience. While a sequel has not been confirmed over the years, it was planned a long time after the original film came out in theatres.

The comedy film featured Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis in the lead, and the former once told IGN during a conversation in 2012 that he wrote a script with Rick and Paul Flaherty.

However, the plans did not move forward as they had trouble financing the project.



“We had a deal up in Canada with this company to finance it and they ended up - Actually, there’s a lawsuit involved, so I’m kind of limited to what I can say. Basically, it fell apart. I financed most of pre-production and ended up losing $750,000. Not only did I not get paid, I lost money on that one”, Thomas claimed.



Dave also revealed in the interview that filming was expected to start soon, adding that he cannot confirm whether the sequel will be made.

He said that it was not a “mainstream studio picture,” and they never approached a big production company to help make the film.

Thomas clarified that he and Rick still want to move forward with the sequel. However, he also seemingly referred to the fact that it might not happen if he and Rick become old by the time the sequel is confirmed.

He also addressed the sequel and the characters by saying:



“We wrote a script that didn’t try to project them as the youthful characters that could stop the “take over the world” plot. This was a script about a bunch of old losers, of which Bob and Doug number two quite prominently. We tried to place them in their right age range…stupid but old…and still losers.”



Dave was also one of the directors of the original film with Rick Moranis. It featured many other popular faces, including Max von Sydow, Lynne Griffin, Angus MacInnes, and more.