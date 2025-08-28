"You should genuinely be sorry for this": Internet reacts as TikToker Grant Gibbs apologizes for outing Crumbl Cookies co-founder

Crumbl Cookies co-founder Sawyer Hemsley and Grant Gibbs (Photo: Instagram/@sawyerhemsley and @grantegibbs)

Popular TikToker Grant Gibbs is facing criticism for outing the co-founder of Crumbl Cookies, Sawyer Hemsley. Sawyer came out as gay on August 26, 2025, stating that some people were speculating about his sexuality and he wanted to share it himself.

Grant Gibbs uploaded his first TikTok about Sawyer Hemsley on August 22, 2025. In it, he stated that he saw Sawyer's pictures, and he was sure that he was gay. The video ended up going viral, garnering nearly 20 million views, over 1.6 million likes, and 20,000 comments.

TikTok users then bashed Gibbs, claiming that the Crumbl Cookies co-founder had not opened up about his sexuality and his viral TikTok supposedly outed him.

On August 24, Grant Gibbs posted his first apology video, saying that outing Sawyer wasn't his intention. The TikToker then stated that Hemsley looked gay, and he allegedly hid his sexuality because he reportedly wanted to save his business, as he is a Mormon from Utah.

After the Crumbl Cookies co-founder came out on Tuesday, Gibbs uploaded his second apology on TikTok. He again apologized for making the initial video. Then the TikToker said that Hemsley would be fine because he's wealthy.

The news was shared on X by the user (@edna_days). One netizen (@SummerSalts) stated that outing a person "isn't cute" and it could get them killed.

"This isn't cute. We still live in an era where someone can be killed for this. I hate the smug little "clocked your tea" like you should genuinely be sorry for this...pmo," they wrote.

Some netizens criticized the TikToker, saying that he shouldn't have discussed someone's sexuality in the first place.

One user (@Crack_Snaacker) claimed that Gibbs's apology did not seem sincere, and he would supposedly do the same thing again.

"Ew. Outing someone isn't "clocking their tea." I hate it here," one netizen commented.

"We need to stop discussing whether someone is gay, bi etc... It doesn't matter. If you think someone is gay (and they could very well be) why even discuss it? Who cares? This guy says hes sorry he "clocked your tea." But he will do it again. We're not in Junior High," another X user wrote.

"I am really tired of people getting outed! When they are ready they are ready! Not when you're ready!!" one user wrote.

Some netizens defended Grant Gibbs, saying that he was "making an observation," and that cannot be considered as outing the Crumbl Cookies co-founder.

They claimed that Gibbs's "opinion" ended up being true, and he should not face criticism for only sharing his thoughts.

"Hot take but I don't really consider it outing someone if you're just making an observation it's not like he had insider proof this man was gay, the crumbl guy was just incredibly obviously homosexual," one netizen wrote.

"Y'all he didn't out him. He literally just stated his opinion and it ended up being true," one X user added.

"He didn't out him and his apology was mostly a joke. He can't out someone he doesn't know or have proof about. He simply said the CEO looks gay as hell and made his gaydar go off, which is a fact. The CEO is gay all day," another user wrote.

More details on Sawyer Hemsley's company, Crumbl Cookies

Jason McGowan opened the first Crumbl Cookies store with Sawyer Hemsley, his wife's cousin, in Logan, Utah, in 2017.

According to their interview with Forbes in May 2025, the founders initially wanted to make chocolate chip cookies.

"We knew that Utah was very bakery-driven, it's the Mormon culture. We have our fair share of vices, but they're not necessarily drugs or alcohol. It's sugar and soda. We're used to sharing baked goods with our neighbors," the Crumbl Cookies founder stated.

As they began their venture in Sawyer's parents' home, they had no experience with baking and had to throw away cookie dough multiple times.

After their initial success, they first expanded in Utah, opening multiple Crumbl Cookies stores.

In 2021, their cookies went viral on social media, and people started forming long lines outside each outlet.

The TikTok fame helped them establish a larger brand, and they opened additional Crumbl Cookies stores throughout the US.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Crumbl Cookies.