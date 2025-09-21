Inside: USA - Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Inside: USA (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Inside: USA is the U.S. edition of the reality series Inside, featuring 12 internet personalities competing for a $1 million prize fund.

Participants live together in a house where every basic comfort comes at a cost, facing challenges, eliminations, and strategic gameplay throughout the week.

The show is hosted by Valkyrae, a live streamer and YouTuber, and Fanum, a content creator and streamer. On September 21, 2025, the first four episodes of the show will air on Netflix.

The following three episodes are set to be released on September 24, and the last two episodes on September 28.

Inside: USA cast Instagram handles and profiles

1) Breana “Bre” Tiesi

At 32, Breana “Bre” Tiesi is not only a real estate agent and model but is also known for her part in Selling Sunset.

On Instagram, she follows up with her work and lifestyle at @bre_tiesi, where she has 1.7 million followers.

Her account reflects the times when she worked as a realtor, model, and is interviewed by the media.

2) Sketch

Streamer and YouTuber Sketch, 28, maintains an active Instagram presence at @thesketchreal

with 1.7 million followers.

His posts cover gaming content, collaborations with other creators, and updates from his streaming activities.

3) Jay Cinco

Jay Cinco, at 25, has grown a fan base and is known as a social media personality whose life revolves around music, sports, and online streaming.

He is on Instagram with the handle @therealjaycincoo, 844K followers, where he shares everything from his personal projects to collaborations and the brief of his online presence.

4) Sydney Thomas

Sydney Thomas is a 24-year-old content creator and model. She shares her moments on Instagram; the @iamsydneythomas account currently has 859K followers.

Her account showcases the latest in her modeling career, her appearances in viral media, and other content related to her social media growth.

5) Mark Estes

Former college football player and social media personality Mark Estes, 27, posts to @markestes_1 on Instagram, which has 463K followers.

His content includes updates on social media projects, sports-related posts, and collaborations with other creators.

6) Fannita Leggett

At the age of 23, Fannita Leggett is known in the social media world and is also a podcast host.

She has a total of 155K followers on her Instagram, @fannita, which is mainly about lifestyle, humor, and trends across different social media platforms.

7) Aisha Mian

One of the influencers is Aisha Mian, who is 26 years old. She shares her beauty routine, workout video, and lifestyle update on her Instagram, @aishamian, which has 1.1 million followers.

Her account denotes her multiple digital platform presence.

8) Zach Justice

As an actor and also a podcaster, Zach Justice, 29, can be followed on @zachjustice, where his 1.4 million followers could get an update about his acting projects, podcast episodes, and other creative ventures besides his profile.

9) Max Fosh

Max Fosh, 27, is a YouTuber whose Instagram handle is @max.fosh with 501K followers.

His account is a reflection of the highlights from his video projects, creative experiments, and various online activities.

10) Ekin-Su

Reality TV star Ekin-Su, 28, maintains her Instagram presence at @ekinsuofficial, which has 4.2 million followers.

She posts updates about television appearances, media events, and public engagements.

11) Alissa Violet

Alissa Violet is 28 and works as an actor and social media personality. On Instagram, @alissaviolet, where she has 12.2 million followers, she shares professional updates, personal content, and collaborations with other creators.

12) Dwight Howard

Former NBA player Dwight Howard, 38, posts on Instagram at @dwighthoward with four million followers.

His account features content about sports, personal updates, and public appearances.

What is The Store on Inside: USA?

The Store is the central mechanism for spending inside the house. Items, food, and services all have specific costs that reduce the overall prize fund.

Participants must choose whether to spend money for convenience or save to protect the potential winnings. For example, small items like coffee have set costs, while revealing secrets or acquiring luxury items requires larger deductions.

The Store influences both strategy and daily life inside the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.