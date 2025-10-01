Illinois Powerball player wins one million dollars as lucky ticket is sold in East Alton

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​Lottery officers have verified that a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in East Alton, Illinois, during the recent drawing. The advertisement has drawn attention from across the state as players check their tickets to see if they hold the winning numbers.

Winning ticket sold in East Alton

According to the Illinois Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket matched all five white ball figures in the Saturday, September 28, 2025, Powerball drawing.

The winning figures for that drawing were 1, 12, 18, 25, 42, and the red Powerball was 7. The ticket vended in East Alton did not actually match the Powerball itself, but still secured a $1 million prize.

The lucky ticket was bought at a retailer in East Alton, though officers haven't yet bared the exact position.

Stores that have sold these winning tickets also profit from a cash perk, handed by the lottery, for being the retailer that issued the prize.

Claim process for the winner

As of now, the winner has not been disclosed. Illinois Lottery officers encourage all players who bought tickets for the September 28 drawing to precisely check their figures.

The holder of the winning ticket has very limited time from the drawing date to claim the prize. Prizes of$ 600 or lower can generally be redeemed at lottery retailers, but prizes of $1 million must be claimed directly through the Illinois Lottery Prize Centers.

Winners may also choose to begin the process by reaching lottery officers online or by correspondence.

Jackpot and secondary prizes

The September 28 Powerball drawing offered a jackpot of roughly $160 million, but no ticket matched all six figures to claim that prize.

This means the jackpot will roll over into the coming drawing, listed for Monday, September 29, 2025.

With the rollover, the top prize is anticipated to grow indeed advanced. In addition to the $1 million ticket in Illinois, lower prizes were also awarded.

Powerball offers nine different ways to win, with prizes starting at $4 for matching only the Powerball number.

Secondary prize amounts increase grounded on how numerous white ball figures are matched, with $50,000 awarded for matching four white balls plus the Powerball.

Powerball in Illinois

Illinois is one of the 45 countries that share in Powerball, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets bring $2 per play, with an voluntary $1 Power Play add-on that can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

Profit from ticket deals in Illinois helps support public education and other state programs. Since the state lottery began in 1974, billions of dollars have been directed toward backing seminaries across Illinois.

Lottery officers are always sending in reminders to the players to check their tickets for the September 28 drawing and to keep them in a safe place until its reveal.

While the$ 160 million jackpot remains unclaimed, the East Alton palm shows how secondary prizes can still bring significant prices.

The coming Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, September 29, with results to be revealed or announced later in the evening.

Players across Illinois and the rest of the country will be watching nearly to see if the jackpot eventually finds a winner.