"I was blindsided" - 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Elise opens up about her fallout with Carlo

90 Days Hunt For Love (Image via Getty)

Model Elise Benson was introduced to viewers in the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode 1. Elise is out there looking for love, and she has revealed that she truly believes that there is someone for her, while further admitting that she wants to be a mom more than anything.

She soon became a fan favourite contestant due to her candid nature, as she was not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve.

She seemingly felt attracted to Carlo after he asked her out on a “friendly date”. Carlo later revealed that they even went to Miami after filming wrapped. While Elise and Carlo seemingly were going strong for a while, it has been revealed that the two parted ways after all.

The TLC show also welcomed some familiar faces, including Tiffany Franco, Tim Malcolm, Usman, Colt Johnson and Rob Warne.

90 Days: Hunt For Love: Elise calls out Carlo as “toxic”





Elise went on to reveal that she ended up being on the wrong side of Carlo's complicated love life, and watching all those issues unravel, left her reeling.

The love triangle was high on drama, and Carlo found himself stuck between Tiffany and Elise. Carlo went on to juggle both the relationships and even expressed similar feelings towards both women.

However, this was rather short-lived as the two women and others soon confronted Carlo about his conflicting behavior.

Elise was shocked after she saw the camera footage of Carlo and Tiffany together. This was all the more saddening as Elise and Carlo had been spending considerable time off-camera. When Tiffany did not choose Carlo, he admitted,

“Ultimately, I think our experience together has led me to the person who I really want to be with: Elise.”

However, Elise was far from convinced and even admitted that she cannot trust Carlo for a day in her life again. The 90 Day star further stated that to witness the entire drama unfold, it was a pretty big shock, while revealing that Carlo has a lot of toxic traits and she does not want that in her life at this point.

She revealed that they parted ways quickly after Tulum.

While addressing the entire drama, Elise admitted that she and Tiffany should have been "allies instead of rivals" on the show.

90 Day: Hunt for Love: Are Elise and Carlo together?

While it seems like Elise and Carlo are reportedly not together anymore, Elise opened up about her experience on the show, saying,

“I get nervous and insecure in new situations, so sometimes I act louder or more outspoken than I actually feel inside,” she shared. “Once people get to know me, they see that there’s a lot more depth and vulnerability beneath the surface.

“I learned how to let my guard down, how to communicate more openly and what I truly want – and don’t want – in a partner,” she said. “It gave me a lot of clarity around the kind of relationship I’m looking for and the values that really matter to me.”

90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes are available on Mondays on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.