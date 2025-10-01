“I never really allowed myself to reflect during the campaign”: Kamala Harris on lessons from her book ‘107 Days’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris made candid admissions during the LA tour of her recently released memoir, 107 Days. At the event titled A Conversation with Kamala Harris held at the Wiltern, the 60-year-old former Vice President of the United States revealed that she used 107 Days to reflect on the elections as she couldn’t in the heat of the moment:

“I never really allowed myself toreflect as it was happening, and it wasn’t until I came back home that I started to reflect and think about what it was and think about what I would have done differently, including just what happened…”

Kamala, who was the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party in the last elections, added that 107 Days was a kind of journal of her presidential campaign:

“And for those who have read the book, I wrote it like a journal. It’s not every day of the 107 days, but each chapter is a date, and I will challenge you all to look at those and think of what you were doing during that time. It may be interesting to know the parallels of what we are all experiencing at the same time.”

She added that during the writing of her memoir, she thought back on some of her actions during the campaign and wished she had done things differently:

“So I did reflect on some interviews where I think I could have done it differently. Some moments that I might have done differently, but I also reflect on, for example, my team. I actually dedicated the book to my team.”

"I wrote the book for many reasons, primarily to remind us how unprecedented that election was”: Kamala Harris on her memoir, 107 Days

At the Los Angeles book tour, Kamala Harris explained why she wrote her bestselling book. She added that she wanted it to be a reminder of how she had begun the presidential race unexpectedly:

“I wrote the book for many reasons, primarily to remind us how unprecedented that election was. Think about it. A sitting president of the United States is running for reelection, and three and a half months before the election decides not to run, and then a sitting vice president takes up the mantle to run against a former president of the United States who has been running for 10 years, with 107 days to go.”

Harris claimed that it was the closest presidential election. She also commented on the impending Federal government shutdown, stating that the Republicans, since they are in power, were to blame.

Kamala Harris announced her book tour on August 21, 2025. The tour, which began in New York and will run through San Francisco, Toronto, and London, kicked off in September 2025 and is expected to end in November.