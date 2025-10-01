The Golden Bachelor season 2 episode 3 recap: Mel Owens faces comedy roast, surprising dates and rising tensions

Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 episode 3 aired on October 1, 2025. This episode continued Mel Owens’ search for a partner after the two-episode September 24 premiere narrowed the field to 13 women.

The show began with the contestants mingling in the mansion and built up to a comedy roast group date at the historic Bellwether Theatre in Los Angeles.

Comedian Jared Freid joined the group to help the women prepare jokes aimed at Owens.

The winner of the roast would receive a one-on-one dinner, while another contestant would be chosen for a private cooking class.

In addition, two familiar faces from season 1 visited the house to host a late-night “truth or dare” slumber party.

This week’s episode combined group activities with chances for more personal conversations.

By the end of the night, some contestants strengthened their connection with Owens while others left the competition.

The rose ceremony followed the same format as previous weeks, with roses handed out to those moving forward and four women leaving the mansion.

This episode set up the next stage of the season with fewer contestants and clearer relationships.

Comedy roast at the Bellwether Theatre leads to a new one-on-one in The Golden Bachelor

On the first date card, half the women joined Owens at the Bellwether Theatre for a comedy roast. Jared Freid opened the event by saying,

“I’m 40, I’m the age Mel wishes you were.”

Each contestant performed jokes about Owens’ past comments and his football career. Cheryl’s set included the line,

“You remind me of a Detroit-style pizza, crusty, cheesy, and square.”

Nicolle also performed, using a playful poem:

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I want all the women to love me, especially you, and you, and you.”

With Freid’s input, Owens selected Nicolle for a one-on-one dinner after the show. During dinner, they discussed their previous marriages.

Owens explained that his wife of 25 years “fell out of love,” and Nicolle spoke about her own past relationships.

The conversation ended with a kiss and a rose for Nicolle, confirming her place at the rose ceremony.

The roast also gave other contestants a chance to test their comfort on stage and show a different side to Owens, even if they were not chosen for the date.

The group returned to the mansion after the event, while Nicolle continued her evening with Owens.

Cooking class, slumber party visit, and the rose ceremony result in The Golden Bachelor

While Nicolle was at dinner with Owens, Debbie received the second one-on-one date in The Golden Bachelor.

They attended a private cooking class with Chef Ludo Lefebvre.

Owens remarked during the lesson that “cooking with Debbie made me feel comfortable.”

The date ended with a kiss and a rose for Debbie. Back at the mansion, season 1 alumni Kathy and Susan arrived to host a slumber party.

The women wore matching pajamas with Owens’ face printed on them and played games including “Never Have I Ever” and “spicy truth or dare.”

Cindy admitted to Owens during the party, “This feeling I didn’t expect,” sharing her worries about the process.

Later, she also received a rose. The rose ceremony confirmed the safety of Nicolle and Debbie and added Cindy, Peg, Roxanne, Gerri, Cheryl, Robin and Carol to the group moving forward. Four women were eliminated: Terri, Monica P., Monica B., and Amy.

These departures reduced the cast and clarified the remaining dynamics. The episode ended with the women preparing for the next round of dates and Owens reflecting on his choices.

The format of group dates mixed with individual time continued to shape which contestants gained stronger connections with the lead.

