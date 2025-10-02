“I hate this storyline” - General Hospital fans raise concerns over Nathan's twist, pointing to the emotional impact on young James and his future

Nathan meets his son James (Image via ABC Network)

As seen in the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, things took a dramatic twist when Nathan West rose from his grave. Recently, his son James was told that everyone presumed his father, Nathan, was dead, but on the contrary, he is alive and in Port Charles.

Anyhow, fans of General Hospital were taken aback by the recent developments on the soap opera and shared their opinions on the same.

A fan named Susan Patte commented on a discussion post started by another fan:



“I hate this storyline.”

Susan commented on a discussion post started by another fan, named Beth Lasko, who shared a photo of James meeting the father he had always believed had died before his birth, wrote,

“The problem I have with this storyline with this new Nathan is a little boy who is 7 years old. He's been told from the very beginning that his father was a hero and he was killed in action before he was born. He's been shown pictures and told of stories about his father. ……….. Then came back to life is now dead again and the damage to that little boy will already have been done and where do you go from there to restore that innocence that was taken away from that 7-year-old little boy who always wanted to meet the hero call father.”

Many fans of the soap opera quickly jumped to the comment section and shared their views on the same. As many fans agreed with the post, they wrote,

On the other hand, many fans of the soap opera commented that they shouldn’t have brought little James into the storyline, while others questioned where this story arc was heading.

One of them also commented on how they are bringing people back from the dead:

Everything to know about Nathan West’s return on General Hospital

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, it was revealed that Nathan West, who was presumed dead, is actually alive.

Nathan was found in a car crash and brought to Port Charles General Hospital. However, everyone was left stunned upon seeing this.

Furthermore, when he regained consciousness, he saw his sister, Nina Reeves, and Anna, who informed him that it was 2025, seven years later.

They further told him that everyone in Port Charles presumed him dead, and there was a funeral.

Nathan was left stunned after learning that he had woken up seven years later and remarked that this did not make any sense to him.

He further asked Nina about Maxie, and they told him about her condition and that she is in a hospital in Boston.

Nathan then asked about Maxie’s pregnancy, which was the last thing he remembered. Nina told him that he now had a son, named James, after his father.

Later on General Hospital, Liesl and Britt visited Nathan at GH. While Liesl was overjoyed to see her children seemingly back from the grave, Britt appeared oddly uneasy.

She even suggested giving Nathan space and letting him rest, but Liesl urged her to greet her brother properly.

As the two were leaving GH, they ran into James, who came to meet with his father.

However, Britt’s expression had left fans wondering if she knows something that others might not.

