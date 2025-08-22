Hulu's Stalking Samantha: Where Is Christopher Thomas Now? Whereabouts And Everything We Know So Far

Samantha Stites in Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror (via official trailer @ABC News)

Samantha Stites had been going to a Christian student organization when she met Christopher Thomas in 2011, while she was a college freshman. Over the next couple of months, their interactions transitioned from innocent to a 13-year nightmare of non-stop stalking with the worst case of abduction in the end.

Hulu's new docuseries Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror shares this incredible story of survival. But where is Christopher Thomas now and what has happened to him.as a result of this incident?

As of August 2025, Christopher Thomas, aged 41, is still housed at Bellamy Creek, with his minimum release in July 2062. The judge determined that Thomas was not likely to change due to his fixation on Stites. Stites is now advocating for improved mental health services and stalking laws as a symbol of hope.

Samantha Stites, who is an Elk Rapids native, was a student at Grand Valley State University when she initially crossed paths with Christopher Thomas, a socially odd man who was seven years older than her and she had somewhat initially felt sorry for. He fixated on Samantha who soon realized this wasn't harmless.

After he sent her dozens of text messages, showed up uninvited to her workplace, and put tracking devices on her car, she thought he was dangerous. Although he was ordered to stay away from her for six years, he continued to stalk her.

Finally, in 2022, the temporary protection order expired and Thomas hatched a plan and tried to kidnap Stites and keep her in a soundproof bunker.

Stalking Samantha: The bunker nightmare

On October 7, 2022, Thomas broke into Stites’ home, bound her, and drove her to a storage unit in Blair Township, Michigan. Inside, he had constructed a soundproof bunker, inspired by Netflix’s You. For 14 hours, Stites endured torture and sexual assault, her resilience tested as she negotiated her survival.

By leveraging Thomas’ fear of prison, she convinced him to release her, promising silence. Once free, she reported him immediately.

Merely 36 hours after his arrest, in December of 2023, Thomas was convicted of kidnapping, torture, and aggravated stalking. In 2024 he was sentenced to 40-60 years to the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan, and GPS monitoring for the rest of his life after his release.

Thomas has identified patterns of predatory behavior in his past, such as a prior stalking conviction in 2009. As in the case of Stites’ ordeal, the systemic failures of the legal system became apparent in the abduction case.

She reported that after requesting a protection order from the Michigan courts in 2022 - just months prior to the abduction - the request was denied. The exposure of Stites' ordeal led to changes in the policies of Michigan courts with regards to petitions for personal protection orders.

Stites now works as a social worker and an advocate for survivors of abuse and she now focuses her trauma on empowerment through Beekeepers Advocacy. Her story is told through a docuseries platform and she hopes by sharing her story, it can do two things - showcase her agility and resilience and destigmatize the experience of stalking survivors.

"You should never have to feel shame in the fact that you were stalked," she adds in the docu series, wanting to encourage survivors to look at themselves as survivors, not victims.

Where to watch Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

With all three episodes packed with police footage and Stites’ testimony having premiered August 19, 2025, Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror is streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

