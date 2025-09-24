Hudson Valley sous-chef Eli Kochman brings hometown pride to Netflix’s Next Gen Chef

Next Gen Chef host Olivia Culpo (Image via Getty)

Next Gen Chef, Netflix’s new cooking competition series, premiered on September 17, 2025, and quickly drew attention for its mix of talent and high-stakes challenges.

Among the 22 chefs competing for the title of “generational talent” and a $500,000 prize is Eli Kochman, a 25-year-old sous-chef from Chleo in Kingston.

Born and raised in Poughkeepsie, Kochman’s journey from fast food to fine dining, including experience at Michelin-starred restaurants, made him a notable face in the Hudson Valley watch party held at Chleo.

The show was filmed in July 2024 at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, a place Kochman knew well from eating there as a child. For local fans, seeing him on screen was a proud moment, and they cheered each time he appeared.

Kochman, who started working in restaurants at 16, joined the competition after applying on a whim. He later said the experience was both stressful and exciting.

Even though his time on the show was short, his journey shows persistence, community support, and the will to prove his skills without formal culinary school. The season finale will be released on September 24, 2025.

Eli Kochman’s early steps on Netflix's Next Gen Chef

When reflecting on his time in Next Gen Chef, Kochman admitted,

“Real nervous, but happy to see how it came out. I’m very proud of myself for doing it.”

He emphasized that reality TV was unpredictable, noting,

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase my skills, but unfortunately, it’s reality TV, so you never know how they’re going to spice it up.”

In the opening competition, half of the contestants were sent home, but Kochman advanced to a sudden-death round the following day.

There, he prepared steak tartare with a brown butter truffle sabayon. While judges questioned some flavor pairings, they praised his deep-fried toast, calling it the best they had tasted.

Kochman described plating the tartare under time pressure as one of his most stressful moments. Later, he faced the challenge of preparing eight soufflés in 45 minutes, a dish he had never attempted before.

Despite the challenges, Kochman said the Next Gen Chef experience showed him that showcasing his craft in front of millions was different but no more stressful than serving his local community.

His focus remained on proving that great chefs could rise through experience rather than formal schooling.

A decade of persistence behind the Netflix debut in Next Gen Chef

Kochman’s culinary journey began at 16 in Poughkeepsie, where he worked as a busboy and later as a pizza delivery driver.

After high school, he moved to Las Vegas and took a job at Five Guys. He recalled,

“Cooking at Five Guys, I was like ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ Even though it’s a fast-food restaurant, it taught me a lot about organization and standards.”

Over the next few years, he transitioned into fine dining, spending time at The Dabney in Washington, D.C., and Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan.

Three years ago, he returned to the Hudson Valley, opening the Dutch Crown with a friend before joining Chleo.

By his fourth month there, he was promoted to sous-chef. Kochman also spoke about what cooking means to him: the gratification of watching someone enjoy his food. He described the kitchen as “organized chaos” that fit the way his mind worked.

Outside of cooking, he is passionate about fly fishing and has begun a career in copywriting. Looking back on Next Gen Chef, Kochman said, “It’s time to work harder and push even more. This is just the beginning.” His story reflects a blend of resilience, passion, and community pride.



