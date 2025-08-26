How old is Yonna Jay? TikTok influencer eviction scandal explained as she posts tearful video

Yonna Jay (Photo: Instagram/@y0nn.4)

Streamer and TikTok influencer Yonna Jay recently revealed she had been evicted from her home. In a now-viral post, Jay explained she had been tricked by her landlord into believing her rent was $100 a year.

In the videos circulating online, including one reshared by X user @dom_lucre, Jay tearfully explained:

"I got kicked out of the tiny home that I wanted to stay in."

Yonna Jay is an 18-year-old TikToker from North Carolina. She began sharing content on the platform under the username @elmo_love_u2 in July 2020. Her content centered around lip-sync videos, entertaining skits, and relatable humor, earning her over 2.3 million followers. According to Famous Birthdays, she also frequently shares modeling photos on Instagram.

"Girl, who wouldn’t take a tiny home for $100 a year?": Yonna Jay about falling for the housing scam

In her video, Yonna Jay explained she was offered a tiny house in the Atlanta area for the ridiculously cheap price of $100 a year. Per a report by Where is the Buzz, Jay alleged that someone she knew presented the offer. Believing that it was genuine, she thought she hit a jackpot on the rental market and soon moved into the setup.

According to News Break, speculations suggest the actual rent was close to $1,500 for the month of July. Needless to say, the discrepancy ended in her eviction within weeks of her moving in.

Detailing her ordeal, Yonna Jay claimed her landlord behaved inappropriately as he tried to remove her from her home. The influencer explained how he trudged on her porch, touching her things, before kicking her out. She exclaimed:

"I just don’t think it’s right to touch other people’s things, if you know what I mean."

According to Where is the Buzz, Jay suggested the whole ordeal was a scam orchestrated by her landlord. Per the outlet, clips from her previous streams show a man hanging around the house in the days leading up to her eviction.

In a separate video, Jay defended her actions, stating she didn't understand how she fell for the con but believed the information given to her. She rhetorically questioned:

"Girl, who wouldn’t take a tiny home for $100 a year?"

She also stressed that "everyone’s okay" despite the setback. She added that she planned to continue working and streaming, assuring her followers she was "okay." The TikToker also pointed out that she found support from her friend Chris, whom she met as her Uber driver.

Elsewhere, Yonna Jay also revealed she moved to Georgia from North Carolina as it was close to her grandparents, adding that she wanted to "try it out." However, her hopes of living in the mini house were dashed by the scam. Expressing her desire to live in Atlanta, she added:

"But as far as inside, you know, I don’t have a problem finding a job. So we’re gonna go check out another job today, and this one’s gonna be really fun."

As news of Yonna Jay's ordeal went viral, internet users were quick to criticize her for falling for an obvious con. However, others argued she was just 18, even questioning why an adult in her life didn't intervene.

According to a 2023 report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, housing rental costs have increased by 40% since 2019. This is making affordable housing more difficult for millions of Americans. In its wake, several scams exploiting younger tenants lacking financial experience have also seen a rise, per News Break.