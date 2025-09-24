How many kids does Errol Musk have? Elon Musk's estranged father is accused of s*xually abusing his children and stepchildren

Elon Musk has not responded to the allegations against his father (Image via Getty)

Errol Musk’s children have recently accused him of s*xual abuse. Notably, Errol is the father of five kids, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, followed by Kimbal, Tosca, Alexandra, and Asha Rose. He also has a stepdaughter named Jana Bezuidenhout.

The news of abuse was first reported by The New York Times on September 23, 2025, and they were a part of an investigation conducted by the outlet. Notably, the cases started decades ago in California and South Africa.

The NY Times stated that Jana had once approached her relatives, alleging that Errol had once touched her at the family house. Bezuindenhout was reportedly four years old when the incident happened. In another instance, Jana had also allegedly witnessed Errol checking on her underwear.

Another incident happened around two years ago, where Errol Musk’s stepson, born to his stepdaughter Jana, said that his father had once allegedly touched his b*ttocks. Apart from that, Errol had reportedly abused two of his daughters at the same time. Furthermore, Errol’s family and a social worker also tried to interfere in the case where the stepson was targeted.

According to The New York Times, the cases also led to investigations being launched by the police. However, no action was taken against Errol despite the separate investigations, with inquiries into two cases being closed at one point, and no updates were shared on the third case.

Moreover, the alleged abuse cases have also led to issues within the Musk family, where a few relatives are reportedly seeking Elon’s help.

Errol Musk responds to the allegations of s*xual abuse in a statement

While Elon has not commented on the investigation by The New York Times, Errol Musk has responded to the outlet. Errol has now claimed in an email that he knows about one particular case, following which he explained the circumstances that led to the other two alleged incidents.

However, Errol shared that he shares a close bond with his son Elon Musk. Referring to the allegations, Errol stated that they are an attempt by the family members to get financial help from Elon.

Among the other members, a relative had once spoken to Elon through a letter, addressing the accusations, in 2010. The relative claimed in the letter that it was not easy for them to see the children suffering a lot. Elon’s assistant later responded to a family member by messaging the latter. The details of the same have not been disclosed yet.

As per The New York Times, Elmie Smit, the sister of Errol’s ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout, also claimed that she has sent an email to Elon about the allegations against his father. Notably, the latest investigation was made with the help of police and court records, alongside conversations with family members and social workers.

Errol Musk is mostly known for his political career, where he served as a member of the Pretoria City Council and the Progressive Federal Party. Apart from Heide, he was previously married to Maye Haldeman and Sue Musk.