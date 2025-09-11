How long have Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden been together? Relationship timeline explored as couple reportedly welcome first child

A complete timeline of Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden’s relationship as the couple reportedly welcomes their first child together.

Saoirse Ronan has quietly stepped into a new chapter of her life - motherhood. According to reports, the Oscar-nominated actress and her spouse, Scottish actor Jack Lowden, just had their first child together. The pair made headlines when they were spotted strolling side by side around London last month with a stroller.

Ronan, who is well-known for her roles in Lady Bird and Little Women, has always kept her personal life apart from the red carpet. One of the few occasions she disclosed anything so intimate to the world was when she announced her pregnancy in May 2025 at a Louis Vuitton event in France.

With the birth of their child, people are now reflecting on how this renownedly reclusive couple's relationship has subtly developed over time.

A rare glimpse into Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden’s love story as they embrace parenthood

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden’s story began back in 2017, on the set of Mary Queen of Scots. She played Mary Stuart and he played her doomed husband, Henry Stuart, the Lord Darnley. They reportedly grew close during filming, though they didn’t confirm anything publicly at the time.

By late 2018, the two were quietly dating, showing up together at events and slipping into each other’s Instagram stories without ever making big announcements. It became clear that while they weren’t hiding, they also weren’t looking to put their love on display.

Engagement rumors began circulating when Ronan was seen wearing a diamond ring in July 2023. They married in a small ceremony in Edinburgh next year, which was attended exclusively by close friends and family.

Ronan showed off her growing baby belly at a fashion event in May 2025, announcing that she was carrying their first child. And now, in September 2025, they’ve been seen in London with their newborn - a pram rolling quietly beside them as they walked. The couple hasn’t issued a formal announcement, but people close to them have confirmed the happy news.