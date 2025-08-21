How long has Suzanne Rogers been playing Maggie on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Suzanne Rogers aka Maggie Horton (Image via NBC Network)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, veteran actress Suzanne Rogers is celebrating an incredible milestone: 52 years of portraying the iconic character Maggie Horton. Rogers first stepped into the role in 1973, making her debut on the episode that aired on August 20 of that year. Since then, Maggie has grown into one of the most enduring and central figures in Salem, known for her strength, grace, and resilience.

Over the decades, Rogers’ portrayal has not only made Maggie a fan favorite but has also solidified her place as one of the longest-running characters in soap opera history. Recently, the actress sat with Soap.com and shared a few words about hitting this huge milestone on Days of Our Lives.

Here’s everything to know about Suzanne Rogers and her 52nd year on Days of Our Lives

Suzanne Rogers is an American actress who was born on July 9, 1943, in Colonial Heights, Virginia. She is best known for her portrayal of Maggie Horton on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The actress celebrates her 52nd year on the soap opera, having appeared in over 3000 episodes of the show. However, she expressed that she still feels nervous when entering the set. She exclaimed:

“The nerves give me a sense of, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s going to happen.’ I’m always on my toes because I think you need to be nervous.”

She further added:

“You need to have that energy, the energy from the nerves. It fuels me, it fuels me, yes, absolutely!”

Suzanne’s character Maggie has been a part of several major storylines. However, when she spoke with Soap.com, she added that there is one particular one that was recent, wherein she felt she did not do justice to her character. She explained,

“Well, the one with Konstantin. That’s the one that I felt didn’t serve the character."

She added,

“It was hard for me to come into work and to pretend that I was attracted to this man or maybe falling in love with him.”

She mentioned it just did not sit right with her, since her character just lost the ‘love of her life.’ Rogers further added,

“Now you’re bringing this character in who is a little aggressive. And I felt he was too aggressive. And Maggie is no withering violet….. wasn’t thrilled about the character at all because I love Victor, and all of a sudden, [Konstantin] was trying to take Victor’s place.”

Rogers also mentioned that she was taken aback when she first read the script about her new love interest. However, she added that she was relieved when Xander threw Konstantin out of Salem and her life.

Maggie has been a central figure in Salem, hailing from the powerful family of Hortons. One of her plotlines involved her relationship with Victor Kiriakis and their romantic story. However, in 2023, after the death of Victor Kiriakis, Maggie has been navigating her life without him.

The actress has bagged several nominations for her portrayal of Maggie Horton on Days of Our Lives. In 1979, she won the Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, and a Gold Derby Award in 2003 in the category of Supporting Actress - Daytime Drama.

Apart from Days of Our Lives, the actress has been a part of other entertainment projects like Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story, Love, American Style, Knight Rider, and a few more.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

