How did Helena end up getting framed for Claudio's disappearance on Unspeakable Sins?

A scene from Unspeakable Sins (Image via YouTube/@ Netflix)

Unspeakable Sins, the erotic thriller telenovela created by Leticia López Margalli, tells the story of a woman, Helena Rivas, who is stuck in a loveless marriage and engages in an illicit affair with a far younger man, Iván. The husband, Claudio, a powerful and ruthless CEO, frequently behaves brutally with his wife, forcing her to seek a path to escape.

In the aftermath of Claudio’s disappearance in Unspeakable Sins, Helena becomes an obvious suspect to everyone, including the police. While her lover is on the run, her son is present at the scene, with no recollection of how he got there. In her rush to protect her child from becoming a suspect in the case, Helena draws attention to herself when police swarm the crime scene.

No one holds a sympathetic view of Helena, from the cops to business associates, and even Claudio’s adult children from his previous marriage. She engages in a vicious struggle against them single-handedly and is ultimately marked as the main suspect on a combined account of chance, motive, and manipulated public perception. This is how Helena gets framed for Claudio's disappearance.

Exploring the plot of Unspeakable Sins

Podrás negarle tus pecados a Dios… pero nunca a una cámara de video. Pecados Inconfesables, 30 de julio, solo en Netflix. — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) July 23, 2025

Unspeakable Sins centers on Helena Rivas, who seems to lead a luxurious life among Mexico's elite—until her husband, hotel tycoon Claudio Martínez, reveals himself to be cruel and domineering. While on a vacation to get away from the abusive relationship, Helen starts a covert relationship with a much younger escort named Iván. As the latter provides her with genuine affection and consideration, Helena realizes she has fallen for him.

With Ivan mirroring her feelings, their holiday tryst turns into a full-blown affair, and continues even after they return home from the holiday. However, as a result of Claudio’s incessant tortures, Helena becomes desperate to get rid of him. Being aware of her husband’s weakness for young men, she sends Ivan to him to film them in a private moment and use the footage to blackmail and earn her freedom.

However, things do not go according to plan. Claudio discovers the hidden camera and proceeds to assault Ivan. However, following a missing period, he vanishes for no apparent reason. Helena becomes the main suspect in a fatal cycle of deceit, treachery, and suspected murder as a result.

How to watch Unspeakable Sins

In the United States, Unspeakable Sins is exclusively available on Netflix, and as of July 30, 2025, all 18 episodes are available for binge-watching.

To watch, simply log in or sign up for one of Netflix’s subscription plans:

Standard with Ads: $7.99/month, includes access to the full Netflix library in HD (1080p) with limited advertisements.

$7.99/month, includes access to the full Netflix library in HD (1080p) with limited advertisements. Standard (Ad‑Free): $17.99/month, provides ad-free viewing in HD with two simultaneous streams.

$17.99/month, provides ad-free viewing in HD with two simultaneous streams. Premium (4K UHD + HDR): $24.99/month, allows Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices, HDR support, and offline downloads.

All options allow you to watch on computers, tablets, smartphones, and smart TVs. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on Premium are supported, and the program has English subtitles and multiple audio language choices (Spanish, English, French, Italian, and German). To start viewing, just log in to Netflix and search for Unspeakable Sins. All episodes are currently available.

