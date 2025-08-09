How did Gillie Da Kid's son die? Philly rapper slams conspiracy theories about late son's death

Gillie Da Kid spotted at 'Bike Rides for Black Lives' in New York City (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Rapper Nasir Fard, who goes by the moniker Gillie Da Kid, recently slammed conspiracy theories surrounding his late son's death. Taking to social media, the musician criticized those accusing him of sacrificing his son, YNG Cheese (real name Devin Spady), for money. The clip was shared to the Instagram account @livebitez on August 8.

For context, Spady was fatally shot in Philadelphia in July 2023. During his February 2025 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Fard claimed Noah Scurry, a teenage basketballer, was responsible, adding that the athlete himself was fatally shot earlier this year.

Noting that Spady had been murdered in a "ghetto in Philadelphia," he called out those saying he "sacrificed" his son. He continued:

"Do you know how ignorant that is, bro?"

The rapper continued:

"I've already accepted my son's passing. So you can't offend me by you typing some dumb sh*t at the bottom of my joint. All you're doing is putting negative energy on yourself."

"He just so happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time": Gillie Da Kid about his son's death

During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe of Club Shay Shay in February, Gillie Da Kid claimed teenage basketball star Noah Scurry was responsible for YNG Cheese's death. Notably, Scurry himself was gunned down in January 2025, according to Complex.

In July 2023, YNG Cheese was killed following a triple shooting. The 25-year-old rapper was shot once in the back. Cops rushed him to a local hospital, where they pronounced him dead. Two others were also injured but recovered, per NBC Philadelphia.

At the time, Nasir brought up various speculations surrounding his son's shooting. This included claims that the Illuminati was involved and even that the rapper sacrificed his son for success.

When questioned if he ever met Scurry, Gillie Da Kid replied:

"Nah I never met him. Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered."

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game host elaborated that cops told him Scurry was "pretty much about to get locked up for the murder" but was killed first.

Elsewhere during the interview, Gillie Da Kid told Sharpe that YGN Cheese was in the wrong place at the wrong time when the unfortunate shooting occurred. He explained:

"My son’s not from that block. He just so happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s how deep it is."

He went on to comment on young kids' "mindset," being enticed by the "wrong thing," something he noted he, too, had been influenced by at one point. Referencing Scurry, Gillie Da Kid stated:

"You don’t understand, he got videos out where he got a Joker mask on, bunch of guns in his hand."

The musician-turned-podcaster noted that these kids didn't know "better" and believed they could become a rapper if they "killed somebody."

According to TMZ, Noah Scurry was just 17 when he was gunned down outside his home. Just a day before his death, he released his first solo drill song on YouTube titled Swing My Door. Notably, he wore a Joker mask in the music video for the track, as he and his associates showed off their guns.

It is worth noting that Philadelphia Police Department has not officially confirmed the same.