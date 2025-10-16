Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 4 recap: Teams battle at the dock before a high-stakes seafood service

Hell's Kitchen's Gordon Ramsay pictured during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Celtic FC (Image via Getty)

Episode 4 of Hell’s Kitchen season 24, titled “There’s Something Fishy Going On,” continues following the elimination of Paul and Elaina.

The episode opens with growing tension among the Red Team as conflicts from the previous elimination linger.

Both teams later gather at the dock in Stonington, Connecticut, for a seafood challenge that tests their speed, skill, and precision.

The challenge and subsequent dinner service determine which team handles the demanding seafood tasks more effectively and who ultimately faces elimination in Chef Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen.

Episode 4 highlights on Hell's Kitchen season 24

Teams compete in a dockside fish challenge

After returning to the dorms, Anaiya expresses her frustration over Alexandra’s reaction during Elaina’s exit. Alexandra defends her behavior, while Lisa notes that it was unprofessional.

The following morning, the teams arrive at the docks, where Gordon Ramsay and a local fisherman introduce the day’s challenge involving freshly caught fish.

Each team must identify and collect seven types of fish to earn a five-minute advantage in the cooking round.

The Red Team takes an early lead, but the Blue Team quickly evens the score. Ellie, competing last for the Red Team, falls during the relay but recovers in time to secure the win.

With the advantage, the Red Team begins cooking first, followed by the Blue Team five minutes later.

Cara Marie expresses a desire to redeem her previous performances, while Bradley prepares a Cajun-marinated sea bass.

During the round, several chefs express confidence and determination to showcase their technique.

The Blue Team secures the win in the fish challenge

Chef Jeremy Sewall from Row 34 joins Gordon Ramsay to judge the dishes. In the sea bass round, Cat scores a point for the Red Team over Bradley after her dish displays better technique.

Jada and Chris tie with their monkfish dishes, earning both teams a point. For bluefish, Jon’s flavors help the Blue Team gain another point.

Lisa wins the John Dory round, while both Alexandra and Henry receive points for their sea bream preparations.

Antonio wins the flounder round over Anaiya, and Anthony earns the final point with his mackerel dish, securing the Blue Team’s overall victory.

As a reward, the Blue Team travels to Newport, Rhode Island, visiting Greenvale Vineyards and staying overnight at a private mansion.

Gordon prepares dinner for them, while the Red Team remains behind to clean the dock. Anaiya uses her punishment pass to join the Blue Team, swapping with Antonio.

Dinner service tests both teams’ communication

During dinner service, Anthony and Cara Marie prepare tableside seafood cioppino for the guests, including former NFL players Tiki Barber and Jordan Mailata.

Early in service, Cara Marie’s delay with appetizers slows the Red Team, prompting Gordon to intervene. Once appetizers begin flowing, the Blue Team encounters difficulties with Bradley’s Wellington timing and Anthony’s coordination.

Chris overcooks salmon in the Blue Kitchen, and Gordon sends it back. In the Red Kitchen, Cat’s undercooked and unseasoned carrot garnish delays entrées, causing tension among her teammates.

Despite the setbacks, both teams completed their service. Gordon decides not to name a winning team and instead identifies the Red Team as the night’s losing group.

The Red Team faces elimination

Gordon instructs the Red Team to nominate three chefs. The group selects Cat, Alexandra, and Cara Marie.

During deliberations, Alexandra expresses frustration about being targeted, while Cara Marie accepts responsibility for her earlier mistakes.

At elimination, all three chefs explain why they should remain. Gordon ultimately sends Cat home, citing her errors on the garnish station as the reason.

Alexandra and Cara Marie rejoin their team, and Gordon asks Bradley to stay behind, leaving the episode on a suspenseful note as the next challenge looms.

Stay tuned for more updates.