Hell House LLC: Lineage release date, cast and characters, where to watch, and more

Hell House LLC: Lineage made its theatrical debut on August 20, 2025, before it heads to Shudder for streaming in October.

Fans of the Hell House LLC series will finally get to see what is being called the last part of this scary story. Stephen Cognetti wrote and directed the movie, which promises to take viewers deeper into the creepy story of the Abaddon Hotel.

Hell House LLC: Lineage gives its viewers the chance to witness the terrifying setting on the big screen first, since it was first released in theatres.

The main character in Hell House LLC: Lineage is Vanessa Shepard, a journalist from Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire. After a traumatic stay at the Abaddon Hotel, she has visions and nightmares that haunt her.

She moves to the town of Abaddon and soon learns that strange deaths are happening all around her. This makes her want to look into the hotel's dark past again.

She finds a horrifying link between the Abaddon Hotel and Carmichael Manor as the deaths pile up. This leads her into a deadly mystery that has been building for decades.

The movie gets darker as it looks at not only the terrible things that happen in the hotel, but also the whole town of Abaddon.

The Hell House franchise gets even more mysterious as Vanessa deals with her troubled past and the town is plagued by terrifying visions and deaths that can't be explained.

Hell House LLC: Lineage releases on August 20, 2025

Hell House LLC: Lineage released theatrically on August 20, 2025, and will be followed by a streaming release on Shudder in October 2025. The movie digs into the unsettling world surrounding the cursed hotel, bringing an untold narrative approach while retaining the chilling atmosphere that made the franchise a fan favorite.

This entry is about Vanessa Shepard, who goes back to Abaddon to face the memories of her past that still haunt her. Even though she wants to live a quiet life as a bar owner, the town's dark past keeps coming back to haunt her.

Vanessa and her new friends start a scary investigation into strange visions and deaths that reveals secrets about the town, the Carmichael family, and the Abaddon Hotel.

The previous games mostly took place in the haunted hotel. However, Hell House LLC: Lineage spreads its creepy mood throughout the town, with scenes set in therapy offices, bars, and beautiful cliffsides.

This widening of the setting makes for an interesting contrast between the calm, everyday world and the scary things that are going on.

Alicia Cavalini is a major character in the movie, along with Vanessa. They face the horrors that have plagued Abaddon for decades. Fans can look forward to seeing some familiar faces and some new ones that add to the story's depth.

The movie also looks at the deep backstory and character development, with its main goal of scaring people.

Hell House LLC: Lineage: Cast and characters

Lineage brings back Elizabeth Vermilyea as Vanessa Shepard, the journalist who first appeared in Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire. Searra Sawka plays Alicia Cavalini, a main character who helps solve the mysteries surrounding Abaddon.

Mike Sutton plays Father David, Joe Bandelli plays the famous Hell House clown, and Cayla Berejikian, Victoria Andrunik, and Gideon Berger play members of the Carmichael family.

Bridget Rose Perrotta, Destiny Leilani Brown, and Marlene Williams are also key players. The cast also includes Michael Caprioli, Robert Savakinus, and Emily Fan, who bring the creepy world of Abaddon to life.

Hell House LLC: Lineage will be available on Shudder.

