Has ABC confirmed Will Trent season 4? Details explored

Will Trent © Hulu

Will Trent season 4 is finally happening on ABC. The release date is not yet announced but in 2026, it may get released. Following its performance this season, the show will return with new episodes in early 2026 with investigations of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

The ABC series follows Special Agent Will Trent, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, who has a high clearance rate in solving crimes. His perspective and determination make him an intriguing and dynamic protagonist. The series, based on Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent book series, has a combination of mysteries and compelling personal stories.

The plot is all about Will’s work with the GBI, as he navigates complex criminal investigations while dealing with his own troubled past. His relationships with colleagues, like Angie Polaski and Faith Mitchell, exploring themes of trust, redemption, and emotional resilience.

Will Trent gets a renewal for season 4 on ABC

Yes, Will Trent season 4 is happening. Rodríguez, who plays Will Trent, has also signed a multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television. As mentioned by Ramón Rodríguez to Deadline on August 7, 2025,

"I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with 20th Television through Altura Productions. As an executive producer on Will Trent, I’ve seen the studio’s deep commitment to authentic, character-driven storytelling — a driving force behind the show’s success and my creative journey. With Altura, I look forward to building on that foundation, pushing boundaries, and delivering stories that resonate."

He further mentioned,

"Deeply grateful to Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, Jane Francis and the teams at 20th, Simran Sethi at ABC, and Disney — and to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich, whose early and ongoing support has meant the world. It’s an honor to call 20th TV our home, and I’m excited for this partnership and all that lies ahead."

After its January premiere, the series achieved 9.75 million total viewers across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and other digital platforms, with a series-high in streaming viewership. The production for the upcoming season is set to begin in August 2025, with Ramón Rodríguez.

Will Trent season 4 details explored

The fourth season will feature Rodríguez’s return not only as the titular character but also behind the camera. His creative involvement ensures that the show will maintain its authenticity and heart. Additionally, Will Trent has been praised for its character-driven storytelling, a feature that has continued to resonate with audiences.

Kevin Daniels, who plays Detective Franklin Wilks, will be promoted to series regular for season 4, which promises to explore his character more deeply. Other returning stars include Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Yul Vazquez, who plays Will’s biological father, Sheriff Caleb Roussard.

As for new characters, Gina Rodriguez’s role as DA Marion Alba and Scott Foley’s portrayal of Dr. Seth McDale have left fans speculating about their returns. While neither actor’s status for season 4 has been confirmed, both characters have made significant impacts, with Marion becoming a romantic interest for Will and Dr. McDale adding another layer to the team’s dynamic.

Will Trent season 3 recap

The third season of Will Trent comes to a dramatic end with lots of action and personal problems. An American terrorist group called Founders Front is trying to release a bioterrorism agent in the last episode. The GBI and APD work together to stop them. The team stops the disaster, but not without giving up something. Amanda is seriously hurt while trying to stop the terrorists, and her fate is still unknown. Will is very upset as he watches over her in the hospital.

At the same time, Ormewood is going through his own personal crisis as he fights a brain tumor. By the time he falls down near the end of the episode, his future is still unknown, which adds to the emotional intensity of the season. Angie was afraid she was going to lose her pregnancy. She is happy to hear that her baby is healthy, but it looks like her relationship with Will is over.

This season also shows how Will's relationship with his estranged father, Sheriff Caleb, has changed over the years. The finale sets up the themes of family, loss, and personal growth for the next season. This means that season 4 will be about how these things make people feel.

Possible cast of Will Trent season 4

The cast for Will Trent season 4 is expected to feature returning stars, including Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Yul Vazquez as Sheriff Caleb Roussard, Will’s biological father. Kevin Daniels, who plays Detective Franklin Wilks, has been promoted to series regular, ensuring more screen time for his character.

There is also the possibility of Gina Rodriguez returning as DA Marion Alba, and Scott Foley may reprise his role as Dr. Seth McDale, depending on scheduling. Sonja Sohn, who plays Amanda Wagner, was seriously hurt in season 3, and her future is still unknown. It's also not clear if other recurring characters, like Antwayn Hopper as Rafael Wexler, will return for the new season. After hints of emotional and personal changes in the season 3 finale, fans can't wait to see how these characters change in season 4.

All the seasons of Will Trent are available to stream on Hulu.

